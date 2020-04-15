Site Logo is not showing up in mobile search result

My site logo is not showing up is mobile search, Although it is showing on desktop. I have a site on WordPress.

Website - https://einsstark.tech

Hi @einsstark and warm welcome to the forum.

Please check the following link which may suggest why the image is not showing:

https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Feinsstark.tech%2F&showsource=yes&showoutline=yes