Site Logo is not showing up in mobile search result

My site logo is not showing up is mobile search, Although it is showing on desktop. I have a site on WordPress.
Website - https://einsstark.tech
Screenshot
Hi @einsstark and warm welcome to the forum.
Please check the following link which may suggest why the image is not showing:
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Feinsstark.tech%2F&showsource=yes&showoutline=yes