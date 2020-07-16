Single template showing all posts of that type

I have a custom post type of “Talent” built with pods and advanced custom fields. I’m using single-talent.php for to display the individual Talent. I thought this page worked fine before, but as I developed other pages I noticed that now the talent page lists all of the talent rather than the individual.
Here is a link to the live page http://phia.devlocation.site/talent/lux/
<?php
/**
* The template for displaying all pages
*
* This is the template that displays all pages by default.
* Please note that this is the WordPress construct of pages
* and that other 'pages' on your WordPress site may use a
* different template.
*
* @link https://developer.wordpress.org/themes/basics/template-hierarchy/
*
* @package PHIA_SALON_Custom_Theme
*/
get_header();
?>
<?php
while (have_posts()) : the_post();
$level = get_post_meta( get_the_ID(), 'level', true );
switch ($level) {
case 1:
$level_icon = "icon-1.png";
break;
case 2:
$level_icon = "icon-2.png";
break;
case 3:
$level_icon = "icon-3.png";
break;
case 4:
$level_icon = "icon-4.png";
break;
case 5:
$level_icon = "icon-5.png";
break;
default:
$level_icon = "icon-1.png";
}
$specialties = get_post_meta( get_the_ID(), 'specialties', true );
if($specialties != ""){
$str_arr = preg_split ("/\,/", $specialties);
}
$image1 = get_post_meta( get_the_ID(), 'image_1', true );
$image2 = get_post_meta( get_the_ID(), 'image_2', true );
$image_first = "";
$image_second = "";
if($image1 != ""){
$image_first = get_post_meta( get_the_ID(), 'image_1', true )['guid'];
}
if($image2 != ""){
$image_second = get_post_meta( get_the_ID(), 'image_2', true )['guid'];
}
?>
<div class="talent-modal in" style="display: block;">
<div class="modal-dialog" role="document">
<div class="modal-content">
<div class="container">
<div class="modal-header">
<p class="text-left mt10">
<a class="gray" href="/talent" ><i class="fas fa-chevron-left" aria-hidden="true"></i> back to Talent Page</a>
</p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="carousel-example-generic" class="carousel slide visible-xs visible-sm" data-ride="carousel">
<!-- Indicators -->
<ol class="carousel-indicators">
<li data-target="#carousel-example-generic" data-slide-to="0" class="active"></li>
<?php if($image_first != ""){ ?>
<li data-target="#carousel-example-generic" data-slide-to="1"></li>
<?php } ?>
<?php if($image_second != ""){ ?>
<li data-target="#carousel-example-generic" data-slide-to="2"></li>
<?php } ?>
</ol>
<!-- Wrapper for slides -->
<div class="carousel-inner">
<div class="level text-left" style="position:absolute;z-index:111">
<img class="" src="http://phia.devlocation.site/wp-content/themes/phia-salon-custom-theme/assets/img/<?php echo $level_icon ?>">
</div><!-- close level -->
<div class="item active">
<img src="<?php echo get_the_post_thumbnail_url() ?>" alt="...">
</div>
<?php if($image_first != ""){ ?>
<div class="item">
<img src="<?php echo get_post_meta( get_the_ID(), 'image_1', true )['guid'] ?>" alt="...">
</div>
<?php } ?>
<?php if($image_second != ""){ ?>
<div class="item">
<img src="<?php echo get_post_meta( get_the_ID(), 'image_2', true )['guid'] ?>" alt="...">
</div>
<?php } ?>
</div>
<!-- Controls -->
<a class="left carousel-control" href="#carousel-example-generic" data-slide="prev">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-left"></span>
</a>
<a class="right carousel-control" href="#carousel-example-generic" data-slide="next">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-right"></span>
</a>
</div>
<div class='container'>
<div class="modal-body">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6 text-left">
<div class="level text-left hidden-sm hidden-xs">
<img class="" src="http://phia.devlocation.site/wp-content/themes/phia-salon-custom-theme/assets/img/<?php echo $level_icon ?>">
</div><!-- close level -->
<h1 class="script mt30"><?php echo the_title(); ?></h1>
<p class="mt40"><?php echo the_content() ?></p>
<h3 class="green uc">Specialties</h3>
<ul class="row specialty">
<?php
$terms = get_the_terms( $post->ID , 'specialties' );
if ( $terms != null){
foreach( $terms as $term ){
echo "<li class='col-xs-12 col-sm-12 col-md-6'>$term->name</li>";
}
}
?>
</ul>
<div class="social">
<ul class="">
<li><a href="<?php echo get_post_meta( get_the_ID(), 'facebook_link', true ); ?>"><i class="fab fa-facebook-square" aria-hidden="true"></i></a></li>
<li><a href="<?php echo get_post_meta( get_the_ID(), 'instagram_link', true ); ?>"><i class="fab fa-instagram" aria-hidden="true"></i></a></li>
</ul>
</div><!-- close social -->
<p class="mt20 modal-btn-book"><a class="btn btn-lg btn-phia" href="<?php echo get_post_meta( get_the_ID(), 'book_online_url', true ); ?>">Book Online</a></p>
</div><!-- close col -->
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6 images">
<div class="row hidden-sm hidden-xs">
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-12">
<?php echo the_post_thumbnail( 'large','style=max-width:100%;height:auto;'); ?>
</div><!-- close col -->
<?php if($image_first != ""){ ?>
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
<img class="img-responsive img-fill" src="<?php echo get_post_meta( get_the_ID(), 'image_1', true )['guid'] ?>">
</div><!-- close col -->
<?php } ?>
<?php if($image_second != ""){ ?>
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
<img class="img-responsive img-fill" src="<?php echo get_post_meta( get_the_ID(), 'image_2', true )['guid'] ?>">
</div><!-- close col -->
<?php } ?>
</div><!-- close row -->
</div><!-- close col -->
</div><!-- close row -->
</div><!-- close modal body -->
<div class="modal-footer">
<div class='text-center mt10'>
<!-- FOR LARGE DISPLAYS -->
<div class="row" style='display:flex;justify-content:center;align-items:center'>
<div class='hidden-xs hidden-sm'>
<i class="fas fa-chevron-left" aria-hidden="true"></i>
<?php previous_post_link('%link', 'PREVIOUS TALENT'); ?>
</div>
<div class='visible-xs visible-sm'>
<i class="fas fa-chevron-left" aria-hidden="true"></i>
<?php previous_post_link('%link', 'PREV'); ?>
</div>
<span class="spacer green" style='padding: 0px 70px;'>|</span>
<div class='hidden-xs hidden-sm'>
<?php next_post_link('%link', 'NEXT TALENT'); ?>
<i class="fas fa-chevron-right" aria-hidden="true"></i>
</div>
<div class='visible-xs visible-sm'>
<?php next_post_link('%link', 'NEXT'); ?>
<i class="fas fa-chevron-right" aria-hidden="true"></i>
</div>
</div>
<!-- END LARGE DISPLAYS -->
<!-- FOR PHONE DISPLAYS -->
</div>
</div>
</div><!-- close container -->
</div><!-- close modal-content -->
</div><!-- close modal-dialog -->
</div>
<style>
.modal-footer a, .modal-footer i{
color: #6b8155 !important;
}
</style>
<?php
endwhile; // End of the loop.
?>
<?php
get_footer();