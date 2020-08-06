Single DIV in screen when scroll down

When I click arrow down and key and scroll down through mouse then, one-by-one sindle dic show in center of the screen.

I understand I am able to elaborate what I want because English is not my native language but I am trying best to elaborate… for example this is the website https://www.amity.edu/ when I click scroll down or scroll down though mouse the website show single div in screen same How I can made this…

Please provide the sample dummy code so we can understand…

I don’t know what is the name of this function and code…

Please help me

Thank you