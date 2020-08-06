Single DIV in screen when scroll down

#1

When I click arrow down and key and scroll down through mouse then, one-by-one sindle dic show in center of the screen.
I understand I am able to elaborate what I want because English is not my native language but I am trying best to elaborate… for example this is the website https://www.amity.edu/ when I click scroll down or scroll down though mouse the website show single div in screen same How I can made this…
Please provide the sample dummy code so we can understand…

I don’t know what is the name of this function and code…
Please help me
Thank you

#2

Do you simply want to display one viewport full of content at a time.

If so you can do that with flex and use min-height:100vh.

Here is a basic demo.

Is that what you were after or something more comnplex?

#3

Sir it bit similar of my question but here keyboard down and up button / mouse scroll each div not working working… How i achieve like this https://www.amity.edu/

#4

In what way is it similar, exactly?

Do you say keyboard arrows or mouse scroll (what about scrollbar?) should move the page the same as the click on the links do in the example @PaulOB posted?

The link you give doesn’t move differently than any other site, if I’m understand correctly.