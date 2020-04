I have come across the following code which I suspect is over-complicated in order to support legacy browsers. I imagine it can be simplified for modern browsers but I’m not sure how. I understand the ternary operator, but not the double one used here.

var thisTop = (el.style.top || el.style.pixelTop || el.offsetTop || 0) - (window.pageXOffset ? window.pageYOffset : document.documentElement.scrollTop ? document.documentElement.scrollTop : document.body.scrollTop);

Can anyone help? Thanks