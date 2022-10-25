Simplify binary to string Javascript possible?

Searching for a way to simplify this:

let testbin = '01001000 01100101 01101100 01101100 01101111 00100000 01010111 01101111 01110010 01100100'

alert(bin2text(testbin))

function bin2text(bin) {
  bin = bin
    .split(" ");
  return bin.map(elem => String.fromCharCode(parseInt(elem, 2)))
    .join("");
}

Is it possible using vanilla JS?

That IS vanilla JS.

Yes, but I do not want anybody be temptated to simplify using JQuery :slight_smile:

What I am looking for - but not found - is something like this

let string = bin2text(testbin) (a standard command)

huh? I’m obviously missing something here…

You’ve essentially already doing that, except you’re alerting the value instead of assigning it to another variable. bin2text is already a method passing in a string and returning a mapped value.

Here - I’ve assigned it to a variable before it’s alerted.

let testbin = '01001000 01100101 01101100 01101100 01101111 00100000 01010111 01101111 01110010 01100100';

let someString = bin2text(testbin);

alert(someString);

function bin2text(bin) {
  bin = bin
    .split(" ");
  return bin.map(elem => String.fromCharCode(parseInt(elem, 2)))
    .join("");
}
In my dreams I want this to be way simpler - like this:

let testbin = '01001000 01100101 01101100 01101100 01101111 00100000 01010111 01101111 01110010 01100100';
let someString = bin2text(testbin);
alert(someString);

No extra function. Possible?

As your string has nothing to do with a binary value why should this be possible? Converting a string of any type to something else needs some code.

That’s not a built in javascript method.

Just for fun

function bin2text(binary) {
  return binary.replaceAll(/(\d+)\s?/g, (a,b) => String.fromCharCode(parseInt(b, 2)))
}
To be fair, the extra function is a one-liner function (even if you’re splitting it up…), so you could do it “No extra function”, it’d just be a slightly longer line.

Also, fromCharCode can take a splattered array. So…

String.fromCharCode(...binary.split(' ').map(x => parseInt(x, 2)));
Well, yeah. But there is something to be said for readability (or if it’s used more than that one singular place…)