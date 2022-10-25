Simplify binary to string Javascript possible?

Searching for a way to simplify this:
let testbin = '01001000 01100101 01101100 01101100 01101111 00100000 01010111 01101111 01110010 01100100'
alert(bin2text(testbin))
function bin2text(bin) {
bin = bin
.split(" ");
return bin.map(elem => String.fromCharCode(parseInt(elem, 2)))
.join("");
}
Is it possible using vanilla JS?
Yes, but I do not want anybody be temptated to simplify using JQuery
What I am looking for - but not found - is something like this
let string = bin2text(testbin) (a standard command)
huh? I’m obviously missing something here…
You’ve essentially already doing that, except you’re alerting the value instead of assigning it to another variable. bin2text is already a method passing in a string and returning a mapped value.
Here - I’ve assigned it to a variable before it’s alerted.
let testbin = '01001000 01100101 01101100 01101100 01101111 00100000 01010111 01101111 01110010 01100100';
let someString = bin2text(testbin);
alert(someString);
function bin2text(bin) {
bin = bin
.split(" ");
return bin.map(elem => String.fromCharCode(parseInt(elem, 2)))
.join("");
}
In my dreams I want this to be way simpler - like this:
let testbin = '01001000 01100101 01101100 01101100 01101111 00100000 01010111 01101111 01110010 01100100';
let someString = bin2text(testbin);
alert(someString);
No extra function. Possible?
As your string has nothing to do with a binary value why should this be possible? Converting a string of any type to something else needs some code.
That’s not a built in javascript method.
Just for fun
function bin2text(binary) {
return binary.replaceAll(/(\d+)\s?/g, (a,b) => String.fromCharCode(parseInt(b, 2)))
}
To be fair, the extra function is a one-liner function (even if you’re splitting it up…), so you could do it “No extra function”, it’d just be a slightly longer line.
Also, fromCharCode can take a splattered array. So…
String.fromCharCode(...binary.split(' ').map(x => parseInt(x, 2)));
2 Likes
Well, yeah. But there is something to be said for readability (or if it’s used more than that one singular place…)