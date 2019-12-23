Simple Syntax Error? PHP; JS; HTML

I don’t know what kind of HTML that is but the JavaScript has obvious issues.

eg. output this to the current window, then immediately reload the window content.

So you’re not going to see the change. But what about the location?

if ($_SESSION['gadd_record'] == "Yes") {

That looks an awful lot like PHP inserted directly into JavaScript. That won’t work and TBH I’d be surprised if you’re not getting error messages you forgot to tell us about.

Compare with