Simple Syntax Error? PHP; JS; HTML

I press a button which will follow this text block; It submits the page and does all that it needs to do including making the $_SESSION['gadd_record] variable = Yes. I have it echo displayed lower on the page to make sure that the variable is for sure “Yes” However my button does not seem to run the following script, as my heyyou value doesn’t change nor does my window location change. Help please All of the pieces are located on the same form inside the same TR even.

//////////////////////BUTTON

<.input name="change_item_btn" id="change_item_btn" type="image" src="images/save.gif" alt="Submit" width="122" height="54" onMouseOut="MM_nbGroup('out');" onMouseOver="MM_nbGroup('over','change_item_btn','images/save_f2.gif','images/save_f4.gif',1);" onClick="MM_nbGroup('down','navbar1','change_item_btn','images/save_f3.gif',1); GetOnWithIt()">

//////////////////////FUNCTION

<.script> function GetOnWithIt() { if ($_SESSION['gadd_record'] == "Yes") { document.getElementById('heyyou').value = "yes I did"; window.location.href = "sell_items_qm.php?session_id=<?= $session_id ?>"; } else { //do nothing } } <./script>

///////////////////TEXT FIELD FOR HEYYOU