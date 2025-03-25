Simple Menu Toggle

Hi there,

I’m attempting to make a menu toggle for the Features and Company sections of my menu. It should:

Toggle any active menus to hide them On a second click of the header link or clicking away from the menu, it should hide the active menu again

What I’m finding at the moment is I’ve covered the first point but cannot find a way of implementing the second without affecting what I’ve applied already.

Demo link below - note that the mobile navigation won’t appear in this version (I’m still working on that part).

https://codepen.io/Shoxt3r/pen/xbxJOPb

Any thoughts please?