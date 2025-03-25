Simple Menu Toggle

JavaScript
1

Hi there,

I’m attempting to make a menu toggle for the Features and Company sections of my menu. It should:

  1. Toggle any active menus to hide them
  2. On a second click of the header link or clicking away from the menu, it should hide the active menu again

What I’m finding at the moment is I’ve covered the first point but cannot find a way of implementing the second without affecting what I’ve applied already.

Demo link below - note that the mobile navigation won’t appear in this version (I’m still working on that part).
https://codepen.io/Shoxt3r/pen/xbxJOPb

Any thoughts please?

2

Bind a click to the document that hides all menus;
Bind a click to the header that:

  • checks to see if it’s associated menu is currently shown.
  • Hide all menus (hey look, i’ve typed that twice. Smells like a function.)
  • If the check from bullet 1 was negative, show the associated menu and stop propagation.

(There may be additionals needed depending on the complexity or desired actions of your menu items. So far i just see a single layer of menu with clickable links that presumably send the user to a new page.)