Simple menu in grid

I'm wondering if grid was the best choice?

I think it would be good to keep fouir columns if possible on small screens (when in portrait orientation). I have therefore had a go at doing this with CSS Flexbox. It seems to be generally accepted that the smallest smartphones are 320 pixels wide (CSS pixels). The challenge therefore is to get everything to squeeze up to 320 pixels width if necessary. Here is my CodePen:



At 320 pixels width it appears like this:



In fact with the current font size and text content it’s OK down to 285 pixels. It would not work satisfactorily on a small smartphone, as it stands, if there is a long word or if a somewhat larger font is used.

It seems okay except that the options get jumbled on small screens