Simple menu in grid

HTML & CSS
#1

I have created a simple menu using CSS grid

It seems okay except that the options get jumbled on small screens. I’m wondering if grid was the best choice?

#2

I’ll bite :fish:

It seems to work, but your requirements aren’t very strict :slightly_smiling_face:

<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1.0">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/stylesheet.css">
    <title>simple menu, grid</title>
<!--
https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/simple-menu-in-grid/374386
https://codepen.io/gandalf458/pen/dyRWJWa
-->
    <style>
.navBox {
    display: grid;
    grid-template-columns: 8em 8em 8em 8em;
    grid-template-rows: auto;
    gap: .8em;
    justify-content: center;
    margin: 1em 0;
}
.navItem a {
    text-align: center;
}
.navItem a:hover {
    filter: grayscale(50%);
}
.navC a {
    background-color: #366;
}
.navH a {
    background-color: #406194;
}
.navM a {
    background-color: #DA612C;
}
.navB a {
    background-color: #A60035;
}
.navBox a {
    display: block;
    padding: 1.2em 0;
    text-decoration: none;
    color: #fff;
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 540px) {
    .navBox {
        grid-template-columns: 8em 8em!important;
    }
}
    </style>
</head>
<body>

<div class="navBox">
    <div class="navItem navC">
        <a href="">View Clients</a>
        <a href="">Add Client</a>
    </div>
    <div class="navItem navH">
        <a href="">View Halls</a>
        <a href="">Add Hall</a>
    </div>
    <div class="navItem navM">
        <a href="">View Managers</a>
        <a href="">Add Manager</a>
    </div>
    <div class="navItem navB">
        <a href="">View Bookings</a>
        <a href="">Add Booking</a>
    </div>
</div>

</body>
</html>