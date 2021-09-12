I have created a simple menu using CSS grid
It seems okay except that the options get jumbled on small screens. I’m wondering if grid was the best choice?
I have created a simple menu using CSS grid
It seems okay except that the options get jumbled on small screens. I’m wondering if grid was the best choice?
I’ll bite
It seems to work, but your requirements aren’t very strict
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1.0">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/stylesheet.css">
<title>simple menu, grid</title>
<!--
https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/simple-menu-in-grid/374386
https://codepen.io/gandalf458/pen/dyRWJWa
-->
<style>
.navBox {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: 8em 8em 8em 8em;
grid-template-rows: auto;
gap: .8em;
justify-content: center;
margin: 1em 0;
}
.navItem a {
text-align: center;
}
.navItem a:hover {
filter: grayscale(50%);
}
.navC a {
background-color: #366;
}
.navH a {
background-color: #406194;
}
.navM a {
background-color: #DA612C;
}
.navB a {
background-color: #A60035;
}
.navBox a {
display: block;
padding: 1.2em 0;
text-decoration: none;
color: #fff;
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 540px) {
.navBox {
grid-template-columns: 8em 8em!important;
}
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="navBox">
<div class="navItem navC">
<a href="">View Clients</a>
<a href="">Add Client</a>
</div>
<div class="navItem navH">
<a href="">View Halls</a>
<a href="">Add Hall</a>
</div>
<div class="navItem navM">
<a href="">View Managers</a>
<a href="">Add Manager</a>
</div>
<div class="navItem navB">
<a href="">View Bookings</a>
<a href="">Add Booking</a>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>