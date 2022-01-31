Simple Instagram photo profile question

Hello. I’m currently trying to create an Instagram profile for my family’s little business. The image we want to show consists of a single letter written in a particular font/color.
My problem is I can’t find a way to make it the right size to fit in Instagram.
Every time I export the image (using CorelDraw), it ends up being too large or too low on resolution. Also, sometimes the letter’s outline is not smooth.
(I don’t have a design background.)
Can anyone please tell me what to do?
Thanks.
If you want to fit your entire image on Instagram but it is taller than the 4:5 aspect ratio, you must crop it before uploading. Otherwise, Instagram will crop your image to a maximum of 4:5 ratio. I recommend the Kapwing’s resizer tool since it allows you to add white space on each side of your image to bring it up to the desired aspect ratio. So, you just have to upload picture, resize to 4:5, then post it.