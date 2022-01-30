Simple Instagram photo profile question

Hello. I’m currently trying to create an Instagram profile for my family’s little business. The image we want to show consists of a single letter written in a particular font/color.
My problem is I can’t find a way to make it the right size to fit in Instagram.
Every time I export the image (using CorelDraw), it ends up being too large or too low on resolution. Also, sometimes the letter’s outline is not smooth.
(I don’t have a design background.)
Can anyone please tell me what to do?
Thanks.
