Simple file structure php question

I decided to use php includes for my static html website. The footer.php includes the javascript, but I don’t need certain scripts to load unnecessarily on different pages, obviously. It’s been awhile but, what are there any ways to avoid this? Thanks
Certainly. PHP works with conditions, so for example you could have something like:-
if($scriptA) {
include_once "js/scriptA.js"
}
if($scriptB) {
include_once "js/scriptB.js" ;
}
Or maybe if there are quite a lot of possible scripts, create an array of those included in particualr page.
foreach($javascripts as $script){
include_once $script ;
}
There are probably many other ways, as always…
There are a variety of ways you could do this. For example, in the main php pages:
$useJQuery = true;
include "page-footer.php";
and in page-footer.php:
if ($useJQuery)
echo "<script src='/site/js/jquery-1.11.1.min.js'></script>";
or if you had a bunch of optional included files, you could pass a value that was a bitmask of which files needing inclusion.
From memory include files can access any parent variables and the included files can access CONSTs, also the CONSTs can use arrays.
The included file needs a series of ifs:
if( defined["PARENT['val-001']") ) :
include'js/val-001.js';
elseif( defined("PARENT['val/002']") ) :
include 'js/Val/002.js';
else:
include 'js/default.js' ;
endif;
Tapping on a tablet and cannot test.
Edit;
Whoops - Just searched and discovered variables can be included so amended the first incorrect statement.