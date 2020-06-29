Simple file structure php question

PHP
#1

I decided to use php includes for my static html website. The footer.php includes the javascript, but I don’t need certain scripts to load unnecessarily on different pages, obviously. It’s been awhile but, what are there any ways to avoid this? Thanks

#2

Certainly. PHP works with conditions, so for example you could have something like:-

if($scriptA) {
     include_once "js/scriptA.js"
}
if($scriptB) {
     include_once "js/scriptB.js" ;
}

Or maybe if there are quite a lot of possible scripts, create an array of those included in particualr page.

foreach($javascripts as $script){
    include_once $script ;
}

There are probably many other ways, as always…

#3

There are a variety of ways you could do this. For example, in the main php pages:

$useJQuery = true;
include "page-footer.php";

and in page-footer.php:

if ($useJQuery)
		echo "<script src='/site/js/jquery-1.11.1.min.js'></script>";

or if you had a bunch of optional included files, you could pass a value that was a bitmask of which files needing inclusion.