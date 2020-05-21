Simple Fetch API wrapper that tries to address most of its annoyances

if (response.status !== 200) throw new FarFetchError('Server error.');
You’re throwing an error on anything that’s not 200, except anything that’s 2xx is a good response. I probably use 204 (no content) just as much as 200.
Fetch actually includes this check out of the box, so you don’t have to do status >= 200 && status < 300 you can just say response.ok, which is a boolean.
You should consider adding the status code to the fetch error as well. Since you’re creating your own error, then you can just add that to it as a class property. It would be nice to know the difference between a 400 and a 500, for instance. 3xx are server actions, 5xx are server errors, and 4xx are client errors.
I didn’t really look too deep into it beyond what I mentioned here, but it looks pretty good! I really like the beforeSend and afterSend hook concept.
I will change it to response.ok. Thanks for the catch.
Actually, the way I have setup is that I pass in { response, error }. So you can use the native response to check