Simple Fetch API wrapper that tries to address most of its annoyances

It looks pretty good, except for this line:

github.com WebsiteBeaver/far-fetch/blob/master/src/far-fetch.js#L357 try { let fullURL = `${url}${queryString}`; // Base URL is given and URL on request is a relative path if (this.baseURL && !FarFetchHelper.isAbsoluteURL(url)) { fullURL = `${this.baseURL}${fullURL}`; } response = await fetch(fullURL, options); if (response.status !== 200) throw new FarFetchError('Server error.'); } catch (error) { if (error instanceof FarFetchError) { // Global error handler needs to be declared and either // an entire errorMsg or just the appended errorMsgNoun need to be declared if (typeof this.errorHandler === 'function' && (errorMsg || errorMsgNoun)) { response = await FarFetch.modifiedResponse(response); const userMessage = this.userMessage({ errorMsg, errorMsgNoun,

if (response.status !== 200) throw new FarFetchError('Server error.');

You’re throwing an error on anything that’s not 200, except anything that’s 2xx is a good response. I probably use 204 (no content) just as much as 200.

Fetch actually includes this check out of the box, so you don’t have to do status >= 200 && status < 300 you can just say response.ok , which is a boolean.

MDN Web Docs Response.ok The ok read-only property of the Response interface contains a Boolean stating whether the response was successful (status in the range 200-299) or not.

You should consider adding the status code to the fetch error as well. Since you’re creating your own error, then you can just add that to it as a class property. It would be nice to know the difference between a 400 and a 500, for instance. 3xx are server actions, 5xx are server errors, and 4xx are client errors.

