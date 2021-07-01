Simple examples of Event Listeners in Javascript

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: Why do people want to complicate things so much? Just use the right tool for the job.

rpg_digital: rpg_digital: I think this is more about getting familiar with events and handling them, rather than specific tasks.

That’s correct you have put it very precisely @rpg_digital

@Paul_Wilkins

You have been very nice to me since the first day. There was a point when I do not use to even understand what is event object, but you were so highly committed when writing posts that may require at least 1 hour in its publishing I used to nod my head then because it would be disrespectful to a person who is investing so much time.

Analogy: Focus is very wanton in nature. There are many mindful cultures such as zen where it is advocated you cant meditate you can just be mindful and the key to mindfulness is watchfulness. To substantiate the above premise no one can say I am preparing to win the Wimbledon Champion,but one can only practice evolve and become a great tennis player. The trophy is the highest state of that Journey, a peak of the mountain.

The above analogy is connected to the current situation, when attempting to learn JS I find this a skewed judgment that this is better possible in CSS. In a real-life application, it should be, but on the Road to JS css is another man’s wife.

English is not my first language and I know it was slightly Rhetoric.

In the current situation, it may appear that this is not the best way, but the competition for the best way is not among many programming schools or paradigms, but with in JS itself.

Thank you so much for your understanding and thank you so much for all the help that you have given in yesteryears.

In real life application this will be a very optimized method to write a code →