Simple examples of Event Listeners in Javascript

On the matter of improvements to the code:

Access the element instead of the element value

By accessing the element, you have an easier way to get back to it with the updated value.

var nameField = document.getElementById("name"); nameField.value = nameField.value.toUpperCase();

Use the event object to access the form field

Instead of directly getting the name field, it’s more appropriate to use the event object to access it instead. That way when the field gets renamed, you won’t need to update that part of the scripting code at all.

function caseCheck(evt) { var inputField = evt.target; inputField.value = inputField.value.toUpperCase(); }

I also renamed nameField to a more generic name of inputField, so that the caseCheck function will have a less confusing time of being used with other form fields too.

Assign events from JavaScript

Currently the code is using an inline event hander, which conflicts strongly with the principle of clearly separating HTML, CSS, and JS code.

More appropriate is to use addEventListener instead.

Enter Name: <input type="text" id="name">

var nameField = document.getElementById("name"); nameField.addEventListener("blur", caseCheck);

Prefer verb-noun instead of noun-verb

The function name of caseCheck is more suitably named when it starts with the verb, i.e., checkCase instead.

function checkCase(evt) { ... } ... nameField.addEventListener("blur", checkCase);

Summary

We end up with simpler HTML code:

Enter Name: <input type="text" id="name">

and JS code that gives better information about what happens.