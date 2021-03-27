Simple examples of Event Listeners in Javascript

Hi there,
I have written a small example above and it does what it was supposed to do, but I believe that there would be a better way to write this.
P.S The program converts to UpperCase.
have you not considered doing away with the JavaScript?
coothead
I posted so that someone can give insight if there are any ways to do it in some other way maybe not categorized as better or worst but an alternative way of writing code - the more polished one.
I think that this can be further refined as →
document.getElementById("name").addEventListener("onblur", caseCheck);
Instead of putting the function in the HTML Input element.
Hi there codeispoetry,
I always consider JavaScript to be the last resort.
This would be my first resort…
input{
text-transform: uppercase;
}
coothead
I ended up creating one more small programme, but seems to be having some error as its not delivering what it was supposed to deliver.
Hi there codeispoetry,
you have a typing error…
document.getElementById("button").addEventListener("onclick", copyNow);
It should be…
document.getElementById("button").addEventListener("click", copyNow);
coothead
You came here looking for a better way. A better way is with no JavaScript at all.
I agree with @coothead - CSS is a better way to achieve the uppercase that you are looking for.
#name {
text-transform: uppercase;
}
It’s not so uncommon to go without JavaScript either. There are plenty of things that can be done without JavaScript at all these days.
Hi There @Paul_Wilkins
Actually, I was looking for better(If there are any) ways within the domain of JS.
I was revising what I learned and left in August last year so was building some small programs with fundamentals that deliver those concepts. Someone who has years of experience and Knack on the subject can give some insight as compared to me who is still in the very early phases of learning. That was the objective when I write those lines: better ways. The point I missed was better ways while we stay within JS.
Apple(My version) was compared to Apple(someone else version). Not Apple with dry Fruits(CSS as pointed out).
Thanks for sharing that resource that was awesome.
Now that the CSS squad is done putting down Javascript… and we can take for gratis that the user is attempting to write cleaner javascript, rather than this specific example having a CSS solution…
I would capture the element instead of the value in your function.
function caseCheck() {
var name = document.getElementById("name").value;
document.getElementById("name").value = name.toUpperCase();
}
=>
function caseCheck() {
var name = document.getElementById("name");
name.value = name.value.toUpperCase();
}
An element reference is a live pointer, meaning you can continue to access its properties. Once you define name to be the value, you’ve copied a string into memory that no longer has a link to the element it came from, and you dont need to have your code look up the element again (which is a more costly process)
Thanks for the understanding and thanks for refining the code.
I was trying to make use of onfocus vs onblur.
I think I was able to do it the old school method →
Field 1: <input type="text" id="text1" onfocus="activeField(id)" onblur="revertBack()"><br><br>
Field 2: <input type="text" id="text1" onfocus="activeField(id)" onblur="revertBack()"><br><br>
function activeField(x) {
document.getElementById(x).style.background="yellow";
}
function revertBack(x) {
document.getElementById(x).style.background="none";
}
I was not sure how can I organize the code flow with the below mentioned method:
document.getElementById("name").addEventListener("onblur", caseCheck)
addEventListener method.
Remove the “on”.