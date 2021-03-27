Simple examples of Event Listeners in Javascript

Hi there,
I have written a small example above and it does what it was supposed to do, but I believe that there would be a better way to write this.
P.S The program converts to UpperCase.
have you not considered doing away with the JavaScript?
coothead
I posted so that someone can give insight if there are any ways to do it in some other way maybe not categorized as better or worst but an alternative way of writing code - the more polished one.
I think that this can be further refined as →
document.getElementById("name").addEventListener("onblur", caseCheck);
Instead of putting the function in the HTML Input element.
Hi there codeispoetry,
I always consider JavaScript to be the last resort.
This would be my first resort…
input{
text-transform: uppercase;
}
coothead
I ended up creating one more small programme, but seems to be having some error as its not delivering what it was supposed to deliver.
Hi there codeispoetry,
you have a typing error…
document.getElementById("button").addEventListener("onclick", copyNow);
It should be…
document.getElementById("button").addEventListener("click", copyNow);
coothead