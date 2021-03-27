Simple examples of Event Listeners in Javascript

Applying similar techniques to this other set of code:

Field 1: <input type="text" id="text1" onfocus="activeField(id)" onblur="revertBack()"><br><br> Field 2: <input type="text" id="text1" onfocus="activeField(id)" onblur="revertBack()"><br><br> function activeField(x) { document.getElementById(x).style.background="yellow"; } function revertBack(x) { document.getElementById(x).style.background="none"; }

Remove the inline event attributes

There are no good reasons for using inline event attributes. Those all get removed, leaving us with easier to understand HTML code.

Field 1: <input type="text" id="text1"><br><br> Field 2: <input type="text" id="text1"><br><br>

Unique identifiers must be unique

The text1 id cannot be successfully repeated. Using different numbers is bad too, such as text1 and text2. Much more suitable is to use class names instead.

Field 1: <input type="text" class="showActive"><br><br> Field 2: <input type="text" class="showActive"><br><br>

Assign events from JavaScript

We want to assign events to the HTML elements that have the showActive class name. That means getting a list of those elements, and looping through them.

var showActiveFields = document.querySelectorAll(".showActive"); showActiveFields.forEach(function addEvents(field) { //... });

We can now assign the activeField and revertBack functions to the different field events:

var showActiveFields = document.querySelectorAll(".showActive"); showActiveFields.forEach(function addEvents(field) { field.addEventListener("focus", activeField); field.addEventListener("blur", revertBack); });

We can now update the functions so that they work. Currently they expect to receive an id name. We should update the functions so that they get the element from the event object instead.

function activeField(evt) { var inputField = evt.target; inputField.style.background = "yellow"; } function revertBack(evt) { var inputField = evt.target; inputField.style.background = "none"; }

The code now works, but there are still remaining some sins to correct.

Use paragraph tag instead of br

The break tag should only be used for two purposes. One is to separate lines when showing an address, and the other is for poetry. There are no other reasons or excuses for using the break tag. Paragraphs are used instead.

<p>Field 1: <input type="text" class="showActive"></p> <p>Field 2: <input type="text" class="showActive"></p>

Use similar function names for similar behaviour

The activeField and revertBack function names don’t tell you that they are a matched set, designed to turn something on and turn that same thing off.

More suitable names are activateField and deactivateField

function activateField(evt) { ... } function deactivateField(evt) { ... } ... field.addEventListener("focus", activateField); field.addEventListener("blur", deactivateField);

Update class name instead of changing style

It’s not JavaScript’s job to fiddle around with style attributes. Instead, define some CSS that properly does the job, so that you can add and remove that CSS class name.

.active { background: yellow; }

function activateField(evt) { var inputField = evt.target; inputField.classList.add("active"); } function deactivateField(evt) { var inputField = evt.target; inputField.classList.remove("active"); }

Summary

We are now left with simple code that does the job.

<p>Field 1: <input type="text" class="showActive"></p> <p>Field 2: <input type="text" class="showActive"></p>

.active { background: yellow; }