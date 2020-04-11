Simple CSS only Notification/Alert Bar

Because of this shutdown I wanted to put in a little notification bar at the top of my website. And be able to easily remove it once over. Here is what I came up with. Easy peasy. Prob a no brainer for half of you, but I haven’t done anything web design for a long while so it took me a little bit to get all the cob webs out again.
body {
padding-top:50px;
}
body:before {
content:"ALERT: Whatever you want to write";
color:#fff;
font-weight:bold;
line-height:50px;
text-align:center;
background:red;
position:absolute;
left:0;right:0;top:0;
text-shadow:2px 2px #000;
}