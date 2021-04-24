Simple css jquery modal

You lost me lol
There is no display:bottom but I don’t understand what you want on the bottom anyway. The last line is already on the bottom of the modal by default.
You’ll have to spell it out to me
You lost me lol
There is no display:bottom but I don’t understand what you want on the bottom anyway. The last line is already on the bottom of the modal by default.
You’ll have to spell it out to me
I would like this to part to be displayed one after another., thank you
<span class="alter1">Forgot password ?<a id="resetpw"><b> Change here.</b></a></span>
<span class="alter2">Not yet member ?<a href="#"><b> Register here.</b></a></span>
Just use a div.
<div class="span-alter">
<div class="alter1">You need to log in ?<a id="login-main"><b> Login here.</b></a></div>
<div class="alter2">Not yet member ?<a href="#"><b> Register here.</b></a></div>
</div>
yes I do but the two span tag follows each other in a horizontal way instead of following each other vertically from top to down, . thank you.,
Make the spans into divs and then set the width on the form.
.Modal-content form {
flex: 1 0 100%;
width:100%;
}
It will then look like this;
Yes it is nice this what I want. as I understood I need to place each of the span tag statements in a separate div…thank you.
thank you again, it is really nice.I need to go bed so tomorrow I continue.
by the way can I get help with making documentation? I need to make gantt diagram and a related ‘net diagram’ about the ‘webshop’ project I need to present in the school. I can show tomorrow details. thank you again.’
I am sorry I forgot to ask if I submit the form from modal how does it close? Do I need tho add another jquery statement?thank you.
Is there a reason not to use
<p> here, @PaulOB? Those look like paragraphs to me.
Yes a p element would be more semantically correct.
The submit button should be an actual submit button and not an anchor otherwise you are going to have write a script to submit from the anchor which breaks accessibility if js is disabled. A submit button will submit the form by default although of course you can still intercept it with js and do what you need to do first.
To close the modal you would add a click handler to the button.
$(".btn_a1").click(function() {
$(".bg-modal").fadeOut("slow");
});
You already have similar routines so try and think for yourself before asking otherwise you will never learn.
thank you. unfortunately it is not working I think because of this code
<a class="btn_a1" href="">Submit</a>
do I need to change it?thank you
Where’s the hash we talked about a couple of posts ago. You can’t keep using empty href attributes.
it is lovely, really, really nice, thank you so much.
by the way can I get help regarding the documentation mentioned above? thank you,frank.
That doesn’t sound like a CSS html issue as such unless you mean you are coding a bar graph of sorts.
It doesn’t sound like fun to me and I only do this for fun these days:)
no it is not html or css isue. just I would like to know if is there help or support with the mentioned problem. if no is there any other community site where the mentioned problem can be solved. any help is very useful, thank you.
I think that is something you will need to research by yourself (especially as its a school project) and I’m sure there are other tutorials on the web you can find.
Unless you get stuck in at the deep end you are not going to learn much and I can’t believe you have been tasked with creating something that has not been discussed by your tutors.
Good luck
thank you for help. regarding the ‘school project’ I am working on it. I would like to ask the modal I was working on with your help is fully functional? that means as I enter data in its fields will be sent?thank you.
You don’t have a submit button so the form won’t submit anything and you don’t have an action in the form to send it anywhere.
These are not css issues as such so I suggest you read up on how to send forms to your server side scripts etc.
I’m sure you’ve already done this before in one of your other threads.
yes I think I need a proper submit button. also I’ll place action part.so as I change it ,it should work thank you
this the changed code :
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Page Title</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<style>/*
.button {
background-color: #4CAF50; /* Green */
/* border: none;
color: white;
padding: 15px 32px;
text-align: center;
text-decoration: none;
display: inline-block;
font-size: 16px;
margin: 4px 2px;
cursor: pointer;
}*/
/*modal*/
.bg-modal {
position: fixed;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
overflow: auto;
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4);
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
}
.Modal-content {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
position: relative;
width: 480px;
height: auto; /* removed height*/
margin: auto;
background-color: white;
text-align: center;
padding: 10px;
margin-left: 15px;
margin-right: 15px;
}
.Modal-content form {
flex: 1 0 100%;
width:100%;
}
.Modal-content input {
width: 80%;
height: 28px;
display: block;
margin: 20px auto;
border: none;
border-bottom:3px solid green;
// background-color:lightgreen;
}
.Modal-content input:hover {
border-bottom:3px solid purple;
}
.Modal-content input:focus {
outline-color: purple;
outline-width:1px;
background:#f9f9f9;
}
.close{
position:absolute;
top:16px;
right:16px;
font-size:42px;
transform:rotate(45deg);
cursor:pointer;
color:black;
}
.close:hover{
color:darkred;
}
.Modal-content label {
position: relative;
text-align: left;
display: block;
width: 80%;
margin: auto;
color:green;
}
.btn_a1 {
width:80%;
background-color: #4caf50;
border: none;
color: white;
padding: 15px 32px;
text-align: center;
text-decoration: none;
display: inline-block;
font-size: 20px;
margin: 10px 36px 20px 40px;
cursor: pointer;
}
.btn_a1:hover {
background-color: darkgreen;
color:yellow;
text-decoration: none;
}
.Modal-content h2 {
margin: 1rem 0;
color: darkred;
}
form .alter1 span,
form .alter2 span{color:green;}
/*
.span-alter{ float:left;}
form .btn_a1,
form .span-alter1,
form .span-alter2{left:50px;}*/
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>My First Heading</h1>
<p>My first paragraph.</p>
<button class="button btn2">Green</button>
<div class="bg-modal">
<div class="Modal-content">
<div class="close">+</div>
<h2>Login Modal</h2>
<form id="login2" action="/action_page.php">
<label for="Email">E-mail</label>
<input id="Email" type="email" placeholder="E-mail">
<label for="Password">Password</label>
<input id="Password" type="text" placeholder="Password">
<!--<a class="btn_a1" href="#">Submit</a>-->
<button type="submit" class="btn_a1" value="Submit">Submit</button>
<div class="alter1">
<span class="">Forgot password ?<a id="resetpw"><b> Change here.</b></a></span>
</div>
<div class="alter2">
<span class="">Not yet member ?<a href="#"><b> Register here.</b></a></span>
</div>
</form>
<form id="reset-password" action="/action_page.php">
<label for="Email">E-mail</label>
<input id="Email" type="email" placeholder="E-mail">
<label for="Password">Password</label>
<input id="Password" type="text" placeholder="Password">
<label for="Passwordre">Password retype</label>
<input id="Passwordre" type="text" placeholder="Password retype">
<button type="submit" class="btn_a1" value="Submit">Submit</button>
<div class="alter1">
<span class="">You need to log in ?<a id="login-main"><b> Login here.</b></a></span>
</div>
<div class="alter2">
<span class="">Not yet member ?<a href="#"><b> Register here.</b></a></span>
</div>
</form>
<div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
$("#reset-password").hide();
$(".close").click(function() {
$(".bg-modal").fadeOut("slow");
// $(".bg-modal").hide();
});
$(".btn2").click(function() {
$(".bg-modal").fadeIn("slow");
//$(".bg-modal").show();
});
$(".btn_a1").click(function() {
$(".bg-modal").fadeOut("slow");
});
$("#resetpw").on("click", function() {
$("#login2").css("display", "none");
$("#reset-password").css("display", "block");
e.preventDefault();
});
$("#login-main").on("click", function() {
$("#login2").css("display", "block");
$("#reset-password").css("display", "none");
e.preventDefault();
});
});
</script>
<body>
</body>
</html>
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.