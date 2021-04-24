Simple css jquery modal

toronto2009: toronto2009: I am sorry I forgot to ask if I submit the form from modal how does it close?

The submit button should be an actual submit button and not an anchor otherwise you are going to have write a script to submit from the anchor which breaks accessibility if js is disabled. A submit button will submit the form by default although of course you can still intercept it with js and do what you need to do first.

To close the modal you would add a click handler to the button.

$(".btn_a1").click(function() { $(".bg-modal").fadeOut("slow"); });

You already have similar routines so try and think for yourself before asking otherwise you will never learn.