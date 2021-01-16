Simple css jquery modal

Hi
my name is frank, as a homework, I need to make a modal in html, css, jquery. I have done it but as I click on the button, the launched modal is not positioned properly however I tried it…also label is not positioned properly and I need to link it to the input field. please help me.thank you.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Page Title</title>
<style>
.button {
  background-color: #4CAF50; /* Green */
  border: none;
  color: white;
  padding: 15px 32px;
  text-align: center;
  text-decoration: none;
  display: inline-block;
  font-size: 16px;
  margin: 4px 2px;
  cursor: pointer;
}
/*modal*/

	.bg-modal{
	    position:relative;
		width:100%;
		height:100%;
		background-color:rgba(0,0,0,0.6);
		position:absolute;
		display:flex;
		justify-content:center;
		align-items:center;

	}
	.Modal-content{
		position:relative;		
	    width: 480px;
		height:340px;
		margin: auto;
		background-color:white;
		text-align:center;
		padding:10px;
		margin-left:15px;
		margin-right:15px;
	}
	form{
		position:absolute;
	    top:80px;
		width:100%;
	}
	input{
	   	width:80%;
		height:28px;
		display:block;
		margin:20px auto;
		
	}
	.close{
		position:absolute;
		top:16px;
		right:16px;
		font-size:42px;
		transform:rotate(45deg);
		cursor:pointer;
	}
	form label{
	    position:relative;
		margin-left:-320px;
		
	}
	a {
		  background-color: #4CAF50;
		  border: none;
		  color: white;
		  padding: 15px 32px;
		  text-align: center;
		  text-decoration: none;
		  display: inline-block;
		  font-size: 16px;
		  margin: 4px 2px;
		  cursor: pointer;
	}	  
</style>
<body>

<h1>My First Heading</h1>
<p>My first paragraph.</p>
<button class="button btn2">Green</button>
<div class="bg-modal">
	<div class="Modal-content">
	<div class="close">+</div>
			<form action="">
			    
				<label>E=mail</label>
				<input type="text" placeholder="E=mail"></label>
				<label>Password</label>
				<input type="text" placeholder="Password">
				<a class"button" href="">Submit</a>
			</form>
	
	</div>
</div>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
  $(".close").click(function(){
    $(".bg-modal").hide();
  });
  $(".btn2").click(function(){
    $(".bg-modal").show();
  });
});
</script>

<body>
</body>
</html>
Something like this:

.button {
  background-color: #4caf50;
  /* Green */
  border: none;
  color: white;
  padding: 15px 32px;
  text-align: center;
  text-decoration: none;
  display: inline-block;
  font-size: 16px;
  margin: 4px 2px;
  cursor: pointer;
}

/*modal*/

.bg-modal {
  position: fixed;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  overflow: auto;
  background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.6);
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
}

.Modal-content {
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
  position: relative;
  width: 480px;
  height: 340px;
  margin: auto;
  background-color: white;
  text-align: center;
  padding: 10px;
  margin-left: 15px;
  margin-right: 15px;
}

.Modal-content form {
  flex: 1 0 100%;
}

.Modal-content input {
  width: 80%;
  height: 28px;
  display: block;
  margin: 20px auto;
}

.close {
  position: absolute;
  top: 16px;
  right: 16px;
  font-size: 42px;
  transform: rotate(45deg);
  cursor: pointer;
}

.Modal-content  label {
  position: relative;
  text-align: left;
  display: block;
  width: 80%;
  margin: auto;
}

a {
  background-color: #4caf50;
  border: none;
  color: white;
  padding: 15px 32px;
  text-align: center;
  text-decoration: none;
  display: inline-block;
  font-size: 16px;
  margin: 4px 2px;
  cursor: pointer;
}

Add an id to the input and a for attribute to the label with a value of the id.

<label for="Password">Password</label>
<input id="Password" type="text" placeholder="Password">
I forgot happy new year.
thank you for help.it is really nice. taking it farther, I tried to apply a forgot password thing from my previous experiment but it is not working. I thing something is different I don’t see at the moment.
this is the new code, please have a look. also I tried display:block;for the text for changings, not working

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Page Title</title>

 <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css">
  <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
  <script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<style>
	.button {
		  background-color: #4CAF50; /* Green */
		  border: none;
		  color: white;
		  padding: 15px 32px;
		  text-align: center;
		  text-decoration: none;
		  display: inline-block;
		  font-size: 16px;
		  margin: 4px 2px;
		  cursor: pointer;
		}
	/*modal*/

	.bg-modal{
	    position:relative;
		width:100%;
		height:100%;
		background-color:rgba(0,0,0,0.3);
		position:absolute;
		display:flex;
		justify-content:center;
		align-items:center;

	}
	.Modal-content {
		  display: flex;
		  justify-content: center;
		  align-items: center;
		  position: relative;
		  width: 480px;
		  height: 340px;
		  margin: auto;
		  background-color: white;
		  text-align: center;
		  padding: 10px;
		  margin-left: 15px;
		  margin-right: 15px;
		}
	.Modal-content form {
		  flex: 1 0 100%;
		}

	.Modal-content input {
		  width: 80%;
		  height: 28px;
		  display: block;
		  margin: 20px auto;
		}
	Modal-content .span_alter {
		display: inline-block;
	}	
	.close{
		position:absolute;
		top:16px;
		right:16px;
		font-size:42px;
		transform:rotate(45deg);
		cursor:pointer;
	}
	
	.Modal-content  label {
		  position: relative;
		  text-align: left;
		  display: block;
		  width: 80%;
		  margin: auto;
		}

	.btn_a1 {
		  background-color: #4caf50;
		  border: none;
		  color: white;
		  padding: 15px 32px;
		  text-align: center;
		  text-decoration: none;
		  display: inline-block;
		  font-size: 16px;
		  margin: 4px 2px;
		  cursor: pointer;
		} 
	.span-alter .btn_a1{
		float:left;
	}		
</style>
</head>
<body>

<h1>My First Heading</h1>
<p>My first paragraph.</p>
<button class="button btn2">Green</button>
<div class="bg-modal">
	<div class="Modal-content">
	<div class="close">+</div>
		<form id="login2" action="">
			
			<label for="Email">E=mail</label>
            <input id="Email" type="email" placeholder="E-mail">
			
			<label for="Password">Password</label>
			<input id="Password" type="text" placeholder="Password">
			
			<a class="btn_a1" href="">Submit</a>
			<div class="span-alter">
				<span class="">Forgot password ?<a id="resetpw"><b> Change here.</b></a></span>
				<span class="">Not yet member ?<a href=""><b> Register here.</b></a></span>
			</div>	
		</form>
		
		<form id="resetpw" action="">
			
			<label for="Email">E=mail</label>
            <input id="Email" type="email" placeholder="E-mail">
			
			<label for="Password">Password</label>
			<input id="Password" type="text" placeholder="Password">
			
			<a class="btn_a1" href="">Submit</a>
			<div class="span-alter">
				<span class="">Forgot password ?<a id="login2"><b> Login here.</b></a></span>
				<span class="">Not yet member ?<a href=""><b href=""> Register here.</b></a></span>
			</div>	
		</form>
		<div>
		
		</div>
	
	</div>
</div>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>

<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
  $(".close").click(function(){
     $(".bg-modal").fadeOut("slow");
     $(".bg-modal").hide();
  });
  $(".btn2").click(function(){
	 $(".bg-modal").fadeIn("slow");
     $(".bg-modal").show();
  });

	
		$("#resetpw").on("click", function(){
			$("#login2").css("display","none");
		    $("#resetpw").css("display","inline");
			e.preventDefault();
		});
		
		$("#login2").on("click", function(){
			$("#login2").css("display","inline");
		    $("#resetpw").css("display","none");
			e.preventDefault();
		});
	});
 </script>
<body>
</body>
</html>
I’m finished for the night now and will take look tomorrow :slight_smile: