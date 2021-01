toronto2009: toronto2009: Is it possible to change the thickness of the frame?

I’m not sure what frame you mean. Can you clarify?

toronto2009: toronto2009: I would like change/login and registration under submit button

Without knowing how you want it to look that will be difficult. I’m sure you can work out how to change the display to block if that’s what you wanted.

You need to be a bit more specific when you ask for help as it’s hard to second guess