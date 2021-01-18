Simple css jquery modal

Because you don’t have a valid link address the link goes back to the top of the page and resets the form. Put a valid href in place and test again.
if I place # can stop taking me back to login?
It should do as an empty href reloads the page but a hash will take you to the top of the page.
However it won’t help your visitor if you don’t send them to the right page.
I just need temporarily, to test my code. here is my new code, please have a look,thank you.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Page Title</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<style>/*
.button {
background-color: #4CAF50; /* Green */
/* border: none;
color: white;
padding: 15px 32px;
text-align: center;
text-decoration: none;
display: inline-block;
font-size: 16px;
margin: 4px 2px;
cursor: pointer;
}*/
/*modal*/
.bg-modal {
position: fixed;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
overflow: auto;
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.6);
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
}
.Modal-content {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
position: relative;
width: 480px;
height: 480px;
margin: auto;
background-color: white;
text-align: center;
padding: 10px;
margin-left: 15px;
margin-right: 15px;
}
.Modal-content form {
flex: 1 0 100%;
}
.Modal-content input {
width: 80%;
height: 28px;
display: block;
margin: 20px auto;
}
Modal-content .span_alter {
display: inline-block;
}
.close{
position:absolute;
top:16px;
right:16px;
font-size:42px;
transform:rotate(45deg);
cursor:pointer;
}
.Modal-content label {
position: relative;
text-align: left;
display: block;
width: 80%;
margin: auto;
}
.btn_a1 {
background-color: #4caf50;
border: none;
color: white;
padding: 15px 32px;
text-align: center;
text-decoration: none;
display: inline-block;
font-size: 16px;
margin: 4px 2px;
cursor: pointer;
}
.alter1, .alter2 { float:left;}
.span-alter, .btn_a1{
float:left;
} */
#reset-password {
display: none;
}*/
form h2 {
top:15px;
padding-left:50%;
padding-right:50%;
color:darkred;
}
.span-alter{ float:left;}
form .btn_a1,
form .span-alter {left:50px;}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>My First Heading</h1>
<p>My first paragraph.</p>
<button class="button btn2">Green</button>
<div class="bg-modal">
<div class="Modal-content">
<div class="close">+</div>
<h2>Login Modal</h2>
<form id="login2" action="">
<label for="Email">E-mail</label>
<input id="Email" type="email" placeholder="E-mail">
<label for="Password">Password</label>
<input id="Password" type="text" placeholder="Password">
<a class="btn_a1" href="">Submit</a>
<div class="span-alter">
<span class="alter1">Forgot password ?<a id="resetpw"><b> Change here.</b></a></span>
<span class="alter2">Not yet member ?<a href="#"><b> Register here.</b></a></span>
</div>
</form>
<form id="reset-password" action="">
<label for="Email">E-mail</label>
<input id="Email" type="email" placeholder="E-mail">
<label for="Password">Password</label>
<input id="Password" type="text" placeholder="Password">
<label for="Passwordre">Password retype</label>
<input id="Passwordre" type="text" placeholder="Password retype">
<a class="btn_a1" href="">Submit</a>
<div class="span-alter">
<span class="alter1">You need to log in ?<a id="login-main"><b> Login here.</b></a></span>
<span class="alter2">Not yet member ?<a href="#"><b> Register here.</b></a></span>
</div>
</form>
<div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
$("#reset-password").hide();
$(".close").click(function() {
$(".bg-modal").fadeOut("slow");
// $(".bg-modal").hide();
});
$(".btn2").click(function() {
$(".bg-modal").fadeIn("slow");
//$(".bg-modal").show();
});
$("#resetpw").on("click", function() {
$("#login2").css("display", "none");
$("#reset-password").css("display", "block");
e.preventDefault();
});
$("#login-main").on("click", function() {
$("#login2").css("display", "block");
$("#reset-password").css("display", "none");
e.preventDefault();
});
});
</script>
<body>
</body>
</html>
You still haven’t changed the ids to be unique.
As you are adding an h2 heading you now have to change the flex direction of the modal or it will line it up sideways with the form.
I removed all the nonsense from the CSS and you are left with this.
/*modal*/
.bg-modal {
position: fixed;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
overflow: auto;
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.6);
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
}
.Modal-content {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
position: relative;
width: 480px;
height: auto; /* removed height*/
margin: auto;
background-color: white;
text-align: center;
padding: 10px;
margin-left: 15px;
margin-right: 15px;
}
.Modal-content form {
flex: 1 0 100%;
}
.Modal-content input {
width: 80%;
height: 28px;
display: block;
margin: 20px auto;
}
.Modal-content .span_alter {
display: inline-block;
}
.close {
position: absolute;
top: 16px;
right: 16px;
font-size: 42px;
transform: rotate(45deg);
cursor: pointer;
}
.Modal-content label {
position: relative;
text-align: left;
display: block;
width: 80%;
margin: auto;
}
.btn_a1 {
background-color: #4caf50;
border: none;
color: white;
padding: 15px 32px;
text-align: center;
text-decoration: none;
display: table;
font-size: 16px;
margin: 4px 2px 10px 40px;
cursor: pointer;
}
.Modal-content h2 {
margin: 1rem 0;
color: darkred;
}
The modal should not have a height as that is a guess and a magic number. let the content dictate the height or use a min-height instead if you have little content.
thank you for help
it work well. I would like to ask another question:
.Modal-content input {
width: 80%;
height: 28px;
display: block;
margin: 20px auto;
border: none;
border-bottom:3px solid green;
// background-color:lightgreen;
}
.Modal-content input:hover {
border-bottom:3px solid purple;
}
.Modal-content input:focus {
border:none;
}
I would like to remove the border that I get clicking on input field.thank you.
It’s not border its an outline and you shouldn’t get rid of it because keyboard users won’t be able to use the form at all. The outline shows that the input is the focus state and is shown when someone tabs through the elements.
You can change the colour or set other properties on focus but you should not have a focus state that isn’t differentiated from a normal state.
The outline property is set like this:
.Modal-content input:focus {
border-color:red;/* must have something different to show it is in focus*/
outline:none;
background:#f9f9f9;/* or something like this to show it is in focus*/
}
thank you for help. ok I understand it. Is it possible to change the thickness of the frame?
also I would like change/login and registration under submit button like 'display block '. please help me. thank you.
I’m not sure what frame you mean. Can you clarify?
Without knowing how you want it to look that will be difficult. I’m sure you can work out how to change the display to block if that’s what you wanted.
You need to be a bit more specific when you ask for help as it’s hard to second guess
I mean the border I mentioned previously. to make it’s thickness let say, 1px .change color is good too…thank you.
If you want a 1px border then it’s just border:1px solid red; but I’m sure you knew that.
An outline is not a border and is placed outside the element and it’s syntax is outline:1px solid red;
ok thank you.
I think last thing is on the bottom, possibly use display bottom or something like that ,to get the changings above registration, thank you.
also I’ve got this looking working
.Modal-content input:focus {
outline-color: purple;
outline-width:1px;
background:#f9f9f9;
}
You lost me lol
There is no display:bottom but I don’t understand what you want on the bottom anyway. The last line is already on the bottom of the modal by default.
You’ll have to spell it out to me
I would like this to part to be displayed one after another., thank you
<span class="alter1">Forgot password ?<a id="resetpw"><b> Change here.</b></a></span>
<span class="alter2">Not yet member ?<a href="#"><b> Register here.</b></a></span>
Just use a div.
<div class="span-alter">
<div class="alter1">You need to log in ?<a id="login-main"><b> Login here.</b></a></div>
<div class="alter2">Not yet member ?<a href="#"><b> Register here.</b></a></div>
</div>
yes I do but the two span tag follows each other in a horizontal way instead of following each other vertically from top to down, . thank you.,
Make the spans into divs and then set the width on the form.
.Modal-content form {
flex: 1 0 100%;
width:100%;
}
It will then look like this;
Yes it is nice this what I want. as I understood I need to place each of the span tag statements in a separate div…thank you.
thank you again, it is really nice.I need to go bed so tomorrow I continue.
by the way can I get help with making documentation? I need to make gantt diagram and a related ‘net diagram’ about the ‘webshop’ project I need to present in the school. I can show tomorrow details. thank you again.’
I am sorry I forgot to ask if I submit the form from modal how does it close? Do I need tho add another jquery statement?thank you.
Is there a reason not to use
<p> here, @PaulOB? Those look like paragraphs to me.