Simple css jquery modal

Hi

my name is frank, as a homework, I need to make a modal in html, css, jquery. I have done it but as I click on the button, the launched modal is not positioned properly however I tried it…also label is not positioned properly and I need to link it to the input field. please help me.thank you.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Page Title</title> <style> .button { background-color: #4CAF50; /* Green */ border: none; color: white; padding: 15px 32px; text-align: center; text-decoration: none; display: inline-block; font-size: 16px; margin: 4px 2px; cursor: pointer; } /*modal*/ .bg-modal{ position:relative; width:100%; height:100%; background-color:rgba(0,0,0,0.6); position:absolute; display:flex; justify-content:center; align-items:center; } .Modal-content{ position:relative; width: 480px; height:340px; margin: auto; background-color:white; text-align:center; padding:10px; margin-left:15px; margin-right:15px; } form{ position:absolute; top:80px; width:100%; } input{ width:80%; height:28px; display:block; margin:20px auto; } .close{ position:absolute; top:16px; right:16px; font-size:42px; transform:rotate(45deg); cursor:pointer; } form label{ position:relative; margin-left:-320px; } a { background-color: #4CAF50; border: none; color: white; padding: 15px 32px; text-align: center; text-decoration: none; display: inline-block; font-size: 16px; margin: 4px 2px; cursor: pointer; } </style> </head>Ad for DataStax <body> <h1>My First Heading</h1> <p>My first paragraph.</p> <button class="button btn2">Green</button> <div class="bg-modal"> <div class="Modal-content"> <div class="close">+</div> <form action=""> <label>E=mail</label> <input type="text" placeholder="E=mail"></label> <label>Password</label> <input type="text" placeholder="Password"> <a class"button" href="">Submit</a> </form> </div> </div> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <script> $(document).ready(function(){ $(".close").click(function(){ $(".bg-modal").hide(); }); $(".btn2").click(function(){ $(".bg-modal").show(); }); }); </script> <body> </body> </html>