Simple css jquery modal

toronto2009: toronto2009: just need temporarily, to test my code

You still haven’t changed the ids to be unique.

As you are adding an h2 heading you now have to change the flex direction of the modal or it will line it up sideways with the form.

I removed all the nonsense from the CSS and you are left with this.

/*modal*/ .bg-modal { position: fixed; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; overflow: auto; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.6); display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; } .Modal-content { display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: center; align-items: center; position: relative; width: 480px; height: auto; /* removed height*/ margin: auto; background-color: white; text-align: center; padding: 10px; margin-left: 15px; margin-right: 15px; } .Modal-content form { flex: 1 0 100%; } .Modal-content input { width: 80%; height: 28px; display: block; margin: 20px auto; } .Modal-content .span_alter { display: inline-block; } .close { position: absolute; top: 16px; right: 16px; font-size: 42px; transform: rotate(45deg); cursor: pointer; } .Modal-content label { position: relative; text-align: left; display: block; width: 80%; margin: auto; } .btn_a1 { background-color: #4caf50; border: none; color: white; padding: 15px 32px; text-align: center; text-decoration: none; display: table; font-size: 16px; margin: 4px 2px 10px 40px; cursor: pointer; } .Modal-content h2 { margin: 1rem 0; color: darkred; }

The modal should not have a height as that is a guess and a magic number. let the content dictate the height or use a min-height instead if you have little content.