Simple css jquery modal

Hi
my name is frank, as a homework, I need to make a modal in html, css, jquery. I have done it but as I click on the button, the launched modal is not positioned properly however I tried it…also label is not positioned properly and I need to link it to the input field. please help me.thank you.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Page Title</title>
<style>
.button {
  background-color: #4CAF50; /* Green */
  border: none;
  color: white;
  padding: 15px 32px;
  text-align: center;
  text-decoration: none;
  display: inline-block;
  font-size: 16px;
  margin: 4px 2px;
  cursor: pointer;
}
/*modal*/

	.bg-modal{
	    position:relative;
		width:100%;
		height:100%;
		background-color:rgba(0,0,0,0.6);
		position:absolute;
		display:flex;
		justify-content:center;
		align-items:center;

	}
	.Modal-content{
		position:relative;		
	    width: 480px;
		height:340px;
		margin: auto;
		background-color:white;
		text-align:center;
		padding:10px;
		margin-left:15px;
		margin-right:15px;
	}
	form{
		position:absolute;
	    top:80px;
		width:100%;
	}
	input{
	   	width:80%;
		height:28px;
		display:block;
		margin:20px auto;
		
	}
	.close{
		position:absolute;
		top:16px;
		right:16px;
		font-size:42px;
		transform:rotate(45deg);
		cursor:pointer;
	}
	form label{
	    position:relative;
		margin-left:-320px;
		
	}
	a {
		  background-color: #4CAF50;
		  border: none;
		  color: white;
		  padding: 15px 32px;
		  text-align: center;
		  text-decoration: none;
		  display: inline-block;
		  font-size: 16px;
		  margin: 4px 2px;
		  cursor: pointer;
	}	  
</style>
<body>

<h1>My First Heading</h1>
<p>My first paragraph.</p>
<button class="button btn2">Green</button>
<div class="bg-modal">
	<div class="Modal-content">
	<div class="close">+</div>
			<form action="">
			    
				<label>E=mail</label>
				<input type="text" placeholder="E=mail"></label>
				<label>Password</label>
				<input type="text" placeholder="Password">
				<a class"button" href="">Submit</a>
			</form>
	
	</div>
</div>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
  $(".close").click(function(){
    $(".bg-modal").hide();
  });
  $(".btn2").click(function(){
    $(".bg-modal").show();
  });
});
</script>

<body>
</body>
</html>