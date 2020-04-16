Simple CSS drop down menu issues

cerebus06: cerebus06: I started experimenting with a list based menu system just to see the difference in code and placement. I managed to get it working so that it looks almost exactly the same - however, I’ve run into something I didn’t consider and am not sure how to fix it.

Did you post the wrong code there are no lists in that code you posted? I’m a little confused

A list is made using an opening ul tag followed by li tags etc…

cerebus06: cerebus06: I need the base link across the top to work as an actual link as well, not just a vehicle / button for the drop down menu section.

The button element and the anchor element are mutually exclusive you can’t nest interactive elements (it would be like nesting an anchor inside another anchor).

Just use anchors along the top and you will be fine.

cerebus06: cerebus06: If I try to add an < a href > tag to the button itself it completely screws up the formatting

As I said you can’t add an anchor to a button so just use an anchor and style it accordingly. The reason it won’t work in your example with an anchor is because you left out the important points that I commented on in my code.

You use overflow:hidden which is causing problems and you need to use position:relative on the parent of the drop down to allow for a proper stacking context.

You are also using display:none which I advised against as that hides it from search engines and assistive technologies. It’s best to hide the menu off screen and that also allows you to animate smoothly as in the example I gave you. animating the menu is important to accessibility as it gives you a little time for shaky hands to move on and off the menu before its gone.

Here’s your html and css revised (apart from the animations as you can ee those in my original demo).

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Untitled Document</title> <style> * { margin: 0px; padding: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; } body { margin: 0; background: #cfcfd1; } .navbar { /*overflow: hidden; no no no */ display:table;/* yes yes yes */ width:100%;/* yes yes yes */ background-color: black; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; } .navbar a { float: left; color: white; text-align: center; padding: 14px 16px; text-decoration: none; font-size: 17px; position:relative; } .dropdown { float: left; /*overflow: hidden; no not needed*/ position:relative;/* very important*/ } .navbar a:hover, .dropdown:hover > a { color: black; background-color: gray; } .dropdown-content { /* display: none;no no no */ position: absolute; left:-999em;/* hide off screen */ top:100%; background-color: #a2a2a3; min-width: 160px; box-shadow: 0px 8px 16px 0px rgba(0,0,0,0.2); z-index: 10; } .dropdown-content a { float: none; color: black; padding: 12px 16px; text-decoration: none; display: block; text-align: left; } .dropdown-content a:hover { background-color: red; } .dropdown:hover .dropdown-content { /*display: block; don't need this now */ left:0;/* very important to show menu */ } .navbar-right { float: right; } </style> </head> <body> <div class="navbar"> <a href="#">Home</a> <div class="dropdown"> <a href="#" class="dropbtn">About Us</a> <div class="dropdown-content"> <a href="#">Who We Are</a> <a href="#">What We Do</a> <a href="#">Code of Conduct</a> </div> </div> <div class="dropdown"> <a href="#" class="dropbtn">Operations</a> <div class="dropdown-content"> <a href="#">Who We Are</a> <a href="#">What We Do</a> <a href="#">Code of Conduct</a> </div> </div> <a href="#">Forums</a> <div class="dropdown"> <a href="#" class="dropbtn">Multimedia</a> <div class="dropdown-content"> <a href="#">Screenshots</a> <a href="#">Videos</a> </div> </div> <a href="#">Contact Us</a> <a href="#">Join Us!</a> <a href="#">S.H.A.R.P.</a> <div class=navbar-right> <a href=#>Training Status</a> <a href=#>Log In</a> <a href=#>Register</a> </div> </div> </body> </html>

I’ll show you a version based on a list structure but it won’t be until tomorrow as I am offline now

Don’t worry if you are still confused I’ll explain tomorrow when I have more time but just have a play around and see if you can work out what’s what.