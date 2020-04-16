Simple CSS drop down menu issues

I’m trying to work on a simple, pure CSS drop down menu and not having much luck. I’ve done this before with an un-ordered list, but in this case I’d rather not rebuild the entire top menu system if I can help it and stick with a non list style drop down menu if possible. I’ve tried some examples I’ve found but none of them are working. This is the code I’m currently working with:
CSS:
/* Add a black background color to the top navigation */
.topnav {
background-color: black;
overflow: hidden;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
/* Style the links inside the navigation bar */
.topnav a {
float: left;
color: #f2f2f2;
text-align: center;
padding: 14px 16px;
text-decoration: none;
font-size: 17px;
}
/* Change the color of links on hover */
.topnav a:hover {
background-color: gray;
color: black;
}
/* Add a color to the active/current link */
.topnav a:active {
background-color: gray;
color: white;
}
.topnav-right {
float: right;
}
/* Create Dropdown Buttons */
.topnav-child {
display: none;
background-color: gray;
}
.topnav-child a {
padding: 20px;
text-decoration: none;
display: block;
}
HTML
<div class="menubar">
<div class=topnav>
<a href=#>Home</a>
<a href=#>About Us</a>
<div class=topnav-child>
<a href=#>Who We Are</a>
<a href=#>What We Do</a>
<a href=#>Code of Conduct</a>
</div>
<a href=#>Operations</a>
<a href=#>Forums</a>
<a href=#>Multimedia</a>
<a href=#>Contact Us</a>
<a href=#>Join Us!</a>
</div>
</div>
The menu goes completely across the very top of the page. All I need this to do is just drop down once you hover over the initial link, and change colors in the child links as you hover over them. A working example of what it currently looks like sans drop down menus is here: http://www.vcaw1.com/.
Any tips or suggestions or where to look for more information would be great, and thank you.