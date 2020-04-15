Simple CSS drop down menu issues

#1

I’m trying to work on a simple, pure CSS drop down menu and not having much luck. I’ve done this before with an un-ordered list, but in this case I’d rather not rebuild the entire top menu system if I can help it and stick with a non list style drop down menu if possible. I’ve tried some examples I’ve found but none of them are working. This is the code I’m currently working with:

CSS:

	/* Add a black background color to the top navigation */
	.topnav {
		background-color: black;
		overflow: hidden;
		font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
	}

	/* Style the links inside the navigation bar */
	.topnav a {
		float: left;
		color: #f2f2f2;
		text-align: center;
		padding: 14px 16px;
		text-decoration: none;
		font-size: 17px;
	}

	/* Change the color of links on hover */
	.topnav a:hover {
		background-color: gray;
		color: black;
	}

	/* Add a color to the active/current link */
	.topnav a:active {
		background-color: gray;
		color: white;
	}

	.topnav-right {
		float: right;
	}
	
	/* Create Dropdown Buttons */
	.topnav-child {
		display: none;
        background-color: gray;
	}
	
	.topnav-child a {
        padding: 20px;
        text-decoration: none;
        display: block;
    }

HTML

<div class="menubar">
	<div class=topnav>
	<a href=#>Home</a>
	<a href=#>About Us</a>
            <div class=topnav-child>
                <a href=#>Who We Are</a>
                <a href=#>What We Do</a>
                <a href=#>Code of Conduct</a>
            </div>
	<a href=#>Operations</a>
	<a href=#>Forums</a>
	<a href=#>Multimedia</a>
	<a href=#>Contact Us</a>
	<a href=#>Join Us!</a>
	</div>
</div>

The menu goes completely across the very top of the page. All I need this to do is just drop down once you hover over the initial link, and change colors in the child links as you hover over them. A working example of what it currently looks like sans drop down menus is here: http://www.vcaw1.com/.

Any tips or suggestions or where to look for more information would be great, and thank you.

#2

It’s not possible with the structure you have to create a usable drop down.

Although I could give you code to make the drop down appear it would disappear before you could use it.

The css technique for showing a drop down requires the drop down to be enclosed in the element that is being hovered while it is shown. That’s why nested lists are perfect for this.

You could wrap a div around the trigger anchor and the drop down and then while that div is hovered you reveal the drop down. However if you are going to change the HTML to do this you may as well change it semantically to using the usual list structure. :slight_smile:

Let me know if you want help with either of the above.