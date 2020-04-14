Simple CSS drop down menu issues

#1

I’m trying to work on a simple, pure CSS drop down menu and not having much luck. I’ve done this before with an un-ordered list, but in this case I’d rather not rebuild the entire top menu system if I can help it and stick with a non list style drop down menu if possible. I’ve tried some examples I’ve found but none of them are working. This is the code I’m currently working with:

CSS:

	/* Add a black background color to the top navigation */
	.topnav {
		background-color: black;
		overflow: hidden;
		font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
	}

	/* Style the links inside the navigation bar */
	.topnav a {
		float: left;
		color: #f2f2f2;
		text-align: center;
		padding: 14px 16px;
		text-decoration: none;
		font-size: 17px;
	}

	/* Change the color of links on hover */
	.topnav a:hover {
		background-color: gray;
		color: black;
	}

	/* Add a color to the active/current link */
	.topnav a:active {
		background-color: gray;
		color: white;
	}

	.topnav-right {
		float: right;
	}
	
	/* Create Dropdown Buttons */
	.topnav-child {
		display: none;
        background-color: gray;
	}
	
	.topnav-child a {
        padding: 20px;
        text-decoration: none;
        display: block;
    }

HTML

<div class="menubar">
	<div class=topnav>
	<a href=#>Home</a>
	<a href=#>About Us</a>
            <div class=topnav-child>
                <a href=#>Who We Are</a>
                <a href=#>What We Do</a>
                <a href=#>Code of Conduct</a>
            </div>
	<a href=#>Operations</a>
	<a href=#>Forums</a>
	<a href=#>Multimedia</a>
	<a href=#>Contact Us</a>
	<a href=#>Join Us!</a>
	</div>
</div>

The menu goes completely across the very top of the page. All I need this to do is just drop down once you hover over the initial link, and change colors in the child links as you hover over them. A working example of what it currently looks like sans drop down menus is here: http://www.vcaw1.com/.

Any tips or suggestions or where to look for more information would be great, and thank you.