Simple CSS drop down menu issues

I’m trying to work on a simple, pure CSS drop down menu and not having much luck. I’ve done this before with an un-ordered list, but in this case I’d rather not rebuild the entire top menu system if I can help it and stick with a non list style drop down menu if possible. I’ve tried some examples I’ve found but none of them are working. This is the code I’m currently working with:

CSS:

/* Add a black background color to the top navigation */ .topnav { background-color: black; overflow: hidden; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; } /* Style the links inside the navigation bar */ .topnav a { float: left; color: #f2f2f2; text-align: center; padding: 14px 16px; text-decoration: none; font-size: 17px; } /* Change the color of links on hover */ .topnav a:hover { background-color: gray; color: black; } /* Add a color to the active/current link */ .topnav a:active { background-color: gray; color: white; } .topnav-right { float: right; } /* Create Dropdown Buttons */ .topnav-child { display: none; background-color: gray; } .topnav-child a { padding: 20px; text-decoration: none; display: block; }

HTML

<div class="menubar"> <div class=topnav> <a href=#>Home</a> <a href=#>About Us</a> <div class=topnav-child> <a href=#>Who We Are</a> <a href=#>What We Do</a> <a href=#>Code of Conduct</a> </div> <a href=#>Operations</a> <a href=#>Forums</a> <a href=#>Multimedia</a> <a href=#>Contact Us</a> <a href=#>Join Us!</a> </div> </div>

The menu goes completely across the very top of the page. All I need this to do is just drop down once you hover over the initial link, and change colors in the child links as you hover over them. A working example of what it currently looks like sans drop down menus is here: http://www.vcaw1.com/.

Any tips or suggestions or where to look for more information would be great, and thank you.