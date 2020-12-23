Simple count down clock doesn't stop at zero

Hi everyone,
inspired from the page Build a Countdown Timer in Just 18 Lines of JavaScript - SitePoint
I came up with the following code. It works perfectly unless it reaches the deadline where it should show only zeros. However, it’s still counting and negative.
Has anyone an idea what went wrong?
Thanks in advance.
Fred
Code:
<div id="clockdiv">
<div>
<span class="days"></span>
<div class="smalltext">Tage</div>
</div>
<div>
<span class="hours"></span>
<div class="smalltext">Stunden</div>
</div>
<div>
<span class="minutes"></span>
<div class="smalltext">Minuten</div>
</div>
<div>
<span class="seconds"></span>
<div class="smalltext">Sekunden</div>
</div>
</div>
<style>
body{
text-align: center;
background: #00ECB9;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: 100;
}
h2{
color: ##ff662e;
font-weight: 100;
font-size: 24px;
margin: 40px 0px 20px;
}
#clockdiv{
font-family: sans-serif;
color: #fff;
display: inline-block;
font-weight: 100;
text-align: center;
font-size: 30px;
}
#clockdiv > div{
padding: 10px;
border-radius: 3px;
background: #00BF96;
display: inline-block;
}
#clockdiv div > span{
padding: 15px;
border-radius: 3px;
background: #00816A;
display: inline-block;
}
.smalltext{
padding-top: 5px;
font-size: 16px;
}
</style>
<script>
function getTimeRemaining(endtime) {
const total = Date.parse(endtime) - Date.parse(new Date());
const seconds = Math.floor((total / 1000) % 60);
const minutes = Math.floor((total / 1000 / 60) % 60);
const hours = Math.floor((total / (1000 * 60 * 60)) % 24);
const days = Math.floor(total / (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24));
return {
total,
days,
hours,
minutes,
seconds
};
}
function initializeClock(id, endtime) {
const clock = document.getElementById(id);
const daysSpan = clock.querySelector('.days');
const hoursSpan = clock.querySelector('.hours');
const minutesSpan = clock.querySelector('.minutes');
const secondsSpan = clock.querySelector('.seconds');
function updateClock() {
const t = getTimeRemaining(endtime);
daysSpan.innerHTML = t.days;
hoursSpan.innerHTML = ('0' + t.hours).slice(-2);
minutesSpan.innerHTML = ('0' + t.minutes).slice(-2);
secondsSpan.innerHTML = ('0' + t.seconds).slice(-2);
if (t.total <= 0) {
clearInterval(timeinterval);
}
}
updateClock();
const timeinterval = setInterval(updateClock, 1000);
}
var jahr=2020, monat=12, tag=21, stunde=0, minute=0, sekunde=0;
const deadline = new Date(Date.parse(new Date(jahr,monat-1,tag,stunde,minute,sekunde)));
initializeClock('clockdiv', deadline);
</script>