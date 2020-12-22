Simple count down clock doesn't stop at zero

JavaScript
#1

Hi everyone,
inspired from the page Build a Countdown Timer in Just 18 Lines of JavaScript - SitePoint
I came up with the following code. It works perfectly unless it reaches the deadline where it should show only zeros. However, it’s still counting and negative.
Has anyone an idea what went wrong?
Thanks in advance.
Fred
Code:

<div id="clockdiv">
  <div>
    <span class="days"></span>
    <div class="smalltext">Tage</div>
  </div>
  <div>
    <span class="hours"></span>
    <div class="smalltext">Stunden</div>
  </div>
  <div>
    <span class="minutes"></span>
    <div class="smalltext">Minuten</div>
  </div>
  <div>
    <span class="seconds"></span>
    <div class="smalltext">Sekunden</div>
  </div>
</div>
<style>
    body{
	text-align: center;
	background: #00ECB9;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: 100;
}

h2{
  color: ##ff662e;
  font-weight: 100;
  font-size: 24px;
  margin: 40px 0px 20px;
}

#clockdiv{
	font-family: sans-serif;
	color: #fff;
	display: inline-block;
	font-weight: 100;
	text-align: center;
	font-size: 30px;
}

#clockdiv > div{
	padding: 10px;
	border-radius: 3px;
	background: #00BF96;
	display: inline-block;
}

#clockdiv div > span{
	padding: 15px;
	border-radius: 3px;
	background: #00816A;
	display: inline-block;
}

.smalltext{
	padding-top: 5px;
	font-size: 16px;
}
</style>
<script>
    function getTimeRemaining(endtime) {
  const total = Date.parse(endtime) - Date.parse(new Date());
  const seconds = Math.floor((total / 1000) % 60);
  const minutes = Math.floor((total / 1000 / 60) % 60);
  const hours = Math.floor((total / (1000 * 60 * 60)) % 24);
  const days = Math.floor(total / (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24));
  
  return {
    total,
    days,
    hours,
    minutes,
    seconds
  };
}

function initializeClock(id, endtime) {
  const clock = document.getElementById(id);
  const daysSpan = clock.querySelector('.days');
  const hoursSpan = clock.querySelector('.hours');
  const minutesSpan = clock.querySelector('.minutes');
  const secondsSpan = clock.querySelector('.seconds');

  function updateClock() {
    const t = getTimeRemaining(endtime);

    daysSpan.innerHTML = t.days;
    hoursSpan.innerHTML = ('0' + t.hours).slice(-2);
    minutesSpan.innerHTML = ('0' + t.minutes).slice(-2);
    secondsSpan.innerHTML = ('0' + t.seconds).slice(-2);

    if (t.total <= 0) {
      clearInterval(timeinterval);
    }
  }

  updateClock();
  const timeinterval = setInterval(updateClock, 1000);
}

      var jahr=2020, monat=12, tag=21, stunde=0, minute=0, sekunde=0;

const deadline = new Date(Date.parse(new Date(jahr,monat-1,tag,stunde,minute,sekunde)));
initializeClock('clockdiv', deadline);
</script>
#2

Hi @Fredl01, welcome to the forums.

[off-topic]
When you post code in the forum, you need to format it. To do so you can either select all the code and click the </> button, or type 3 backticks ``` on a separate line both before and after the code block.

I have done it for you this time.
[/off-topic]

#3

Hi @Gandalf,
thanks for changing it :slight_smile: . Will do in the future.
Regards

#4

Hey,

Are you sure that there are no other problems on the page?

I just tried the code you posted above and it worked as expected.

Do you have alink to somewhere we can see this in action?

#5

It did?

I did the same thing and my browser died on the reference to timeinterval inside updateClock. (Line 99 tries to call updateClock before timeinterval is initialized, so line 95 chokes and dies if you give it a date in the past.)

Switching lines 99 and 100 clears that error. Once that’s done, the thing can accept any date, and operates correctly.