Hi guys, I am a software development student. But sometimes I need to create databases to create my projects. So many times when I created a database and I worked with more than one table with relation fk. When I insert data into the table A with a fk with relation with Table B can’t insert data in the column with the fk then I insert data in the table B, that works obviously but don’t get that new value in the table A. Why thats happen? What is the correct approach?