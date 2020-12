Looking for suggestions on handling this situation.

I have a client I’m building a WP site for.

There is no ecommerce.

They want their customers to be able to pay a bill (with Credit Cards) thru the site.

The site does not generate an invoice.

They do not want the site to connect to their customer database.

Any suggestions how to best accomplish this in WP?

Any pitfalls to this approach?

thanks for your feedback!