Simple audio player for web page

Attached is a stripped down sample from my website…
sp_video-on-modal.zip (598.9 KB)
Thanks.
Perhaps follow suggestions in this Topic for Plan B
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
check out this attachment…
sp_video-on-modal-edited.zip (196.5 KB)
It addresses both of your concerns ~ video sizing and stopping play.
coothead
You are AMAZING!!
Am doing a code compare between my last full code base and your changes. (Skimming things, it looks like it only took a line or two of CSS to fix the overflow issue…)
I think it was just one…
height: 90vh instead of
height: 90%.
And just a modicum of javascript was used
for the other concern.
Hopefully your plans for the weekend will now
be back on track.
coothead
More like two characters… Darn!!
Yeah, I’ll to see if I can figure that out. (Hope to maybe learn some Javascript in 2020…)
Well, I am always running behind, but thanks to you, a lot less behind!
By the way, one other nagging issue I found before posting about the video is the fact that when you click on a thumbnail for a picture, view the detailed photo, and then click “Close”, you end up back at the top of the gallery.
I never noticed this before because we usually only worked with two rows of images.
But in my actual gallery where there are hundreds of photos, that is a big problem because you lose your place after every photo viewing.
I played around with the hyperlinks in the < li > but couldn’t get this issue fixed.
Attached is a copy of some older but more relevent code in that it contains the code to view pictures in the modal window.
(I still have to convert your solution above to PHP and incorporate an IF-THEN-ELSE conditonal to determine whether to show the photo HTML or the video HTML, but I did that earlier on my own, so it shouldn’t be too bad?!)
sp_return-to-image.zip (599.1 KB)
Why am I losing my place in the gallery after clicking on “Close” in the modal window?
Seems like an anchor could fix that, but I’m not sure how…
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
I have amended the HTML so that it returns,
albeit somewhat in places as some will be
partially covered by the fixed heading, from
whence it came.
I have also moved the “Return to Galleries”
link to the right had side of the modal window
as it starts to obscure the “Download” and the
“Close” links when the page width is reduced.
Even then, when the page width is less than
330px, the text start s to interfere again.
Changing the _“Return to Galleries”_text to
something a little shorter would help if that
is possible.
sp_return-to-image-edited.zip (597.8 KB)
coothead
Originally I had this…
<a class="closeWindow" href="#li1">Close</a>
Why won’t that work?
My thinking was that when you click on “Close” that the parent < li > should become the active target.
As far as the “Return to Galleries”, I never thought it was a good idea to include that on the modal window. (Presumably if you are looking at the detailed version of a thumbnail in a gallery, you would want to return to that gallery to view more pictures before heading off to another gallery, so having that link in that second place seems unnecessary.)
P.S. This is even more strange…
As mentioned, when I referenced the ID in the < li > in the “Close” anchor, it doesn’t work. But when I tried this, it does work…
<li id='$photoKey' id='thm$photoKey'>
<a class='closeWindow' href='#thm$photoKey'>Close</a>
What’s up with that?!
Btw, I did this, because my thinking was that if you return to the parent < li > instead of the < img > then it might prevent the image from getting chopped off by the mast when you click “Close”. (And I was right!)
Apparently when you return to the anchor on an image, it is positioned at the bottom of the image. So if you choose something up higher in the the page (e.g. < li >) then things position better.
Technically I have these two issues solved, but I don’t understand why my first approach doesn’t work…
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
I must have been very tired when I made my last post.
Use this instead…
index.html (15.8 KB)
…it will return, on modal window closure, back to where it started.
I must have been even tireder when I wrote that.
It should have, of course, read…
I have also moved the “Return to Galleries”
link to the left hand side of the modal window
coothead
Why does this work?
<a class='closeWindow' href='#conatinerMast_fixed'>Close</a>[code]
As mentioned, when I used your #thm$photoKey in the Close anchor and then in the < li > things work fine.
If you return control to the Mast I would expect that you’d lose your place if you were on row 21 (i.e. a few pages down) in the gallery…
Your guess is as good as mine.
Perchance I managed to finally code it correctly.
coothead
Any reason why I can’t use my approach above? (It seems to be slightly more accurate…)
And you didn’t answer my earlier questions…
Q1.)
Q2.)
Q3.) Will it blow up my browser having TWO ID’s in one element?
coothead
Why can’t one element be the target for two separate elements (e.g. < a class=thumbnail’ > and < a class=‘closeWindow’ > )
Well, it isn’t being ignored because it works. But if having two ID’s in one element is bad, then how can I have it both ways?
We’re in the home-stretch…
When I was testing my website last night in Dev, it seems like some of the photos are squished together. It is very subtle, but mostly noticeable when you compare the thumbnails and the detailed photos that come up in your modal window.
I played around with every style in Firefox’d Developer Tool, but the larger photos wouldn’t change.
I am wondering if something about the position: fixed might be causing the issue?
Would definitely like to get this fixed as it seems to be throwing off some photos. (Other people probably won’t notice, but as the photographer I do…)
Thanks.
Unfortunately, I am unable to comment on anything
that only you, have the wherewithal to observe.
coothead
Could the position:fixed be squishing or stretching photos?
That seems like a pretty common issue in HTML/CSS if the developer isn’t careful.
Looking at the code we have, it seems like the pictures shuld adapt - for example we might set the height but then the width is auto.
Just downloaded and installed Nikon ViewNX.
Wow! I should have done that ages ago - it is so much better than Lightroom!
After spot checking some photos where it seemed like things were getting squished or stretched, it appears that my eyes are deceiving me?!
Of the photos that I checked, the thumbnails, medium-sized photos, and raw photos all have the same aspect ratios.
Must be old age…
Another thing that may have been throwing me off is that my old digital SLR - like most 35mm cameras - shot at an aspect ratio of 2 x 3 whereas for whatever reason my iPhone shoots at an aspect ratio of 3 x 4.
So the old pictures in some of my galleries look more “normal” for photos, whereas the pictures I recently took looks “off” because they don’t match what your mind would expect a picture to look like - at least here in the U.S?!