Simple audio player for web page

coothead: coothead: I think it was just one… height: 90vh instead of height: 90% .

More like two characters… Darn!!

coothead: coothead: And just a modicum of javascript was used for the other concern.

Yeah, I’ll to see if I can figure that out. (Hope to maybe learn some Javascript in 2020…)

coothead: coothead: Hopefully your plans for the weekend will now be back on track.

Well, I am always running behind, but thanks to you, a lot less behind!

By the way, one other nagging issue I found before posting about the video is the fact that when you click on a thumbnail for a picture, view the detailed photo, and then click “Close”, you end up back at the top of the gallery.

I never noticed this before because we usually only worked with two rows of images.

But in my actual gallery where there are hundreds of photos, that is a big problem because you lose your place after every photo viewing.

I played around with the hyperlinks in the < li > but couldn’t get this issue fixed.

Attached is a copy of some older but more relevent code in that it contains the code to view pictures in the modal window.

(I still have to convert your solution above to PHP and incorporate an IF-THEN-ELSE conditonal to determine whether to show the photo HTML or the video HTML, but I did that earlier on my own, so it shouldn’t be too bad?!)

sp_return-to-image.zip (599.1 KB)

Why am I losing my place in the gallery after clicking on “Close” in the modal window?

Seems like an anchor could fix that, but I’m not sure how…