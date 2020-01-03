Thanks for the info, @Ray.H!
Simple audio player for web page
Very nicely done - very useable, simple and clean look.
@coothead is the best!!
@Coothead and @Ray.H get the credit for being “the brains”.
And I’ll take some credit for cleaning up the code to make it easy to follow!
Was getting ready to upload my website to show to people on Monday, and in horror just discovered that none of my videos work with your modal window…
Am trying to triage things now, but just got this sinking feeling that I may not be able to use your cool idea…
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
So how, exactly. do you want us to help
you in this, your hour of need?
coothead
Maybe this can be saved…
Here are a few things I have noticed so far…
First, in my original approach where I had a photo-gallery.php page and then a photo-details.php page, in my details page I had to add some PHP with a conditional to use different HTML based on if you are trying to view a detailed photo or a video.
I commented out your modal code for the detailed photo and put in my video code, and that seems to work somewhat.
But one problem now is that while the “Close” link still works, the video keeps playing in the background. So you would have to stop thev ideo, and then click the “Close” link for the proper end result, but of course that won’t be intuitive to users.
Also, with the video, I don’t want it to have the full natural height. Rather it should scale to fit in the modal window, because while I personally would like to scroll to see an enlarged photo, you can’t watch a video if you have to scroll!
If you need me to re-post some code let me know.
I’m afraid that problem would need some JavaScript to
stop the video when the “Close” link is clicked.
Personally I would not have used a modal window for this
project in the first place and regret bringing it your attention.
My original suggestion of creating new pages for displaying
items, is in my opinion still the ideal method to use.
coothead
I figured.
Well, I’m pretty deeply invested in your suggestion at this point…
Why are you regretting going with the modal approach? It worked lovely for the photos.
Originally I was launching a new page for the detailed view and I had that working for enlarged photos and videos. But as you may have forgotten, I also wanted the ability for someone to listen to a song continuously while they browsed through the photo gallery. And I know you suggested launching a new tab to keep the music going, but that didn’t seem so great.
Suprisingly, I have a video appearing in the modal successfully, and I’m sure I can get some help to put a little Javascript behind the “Close” link, but from a CSS standpoint, how do I make the video fit inside the modal?
I tried changing the style to have a height of 50% and one particular video still spills over.
Why?
That has to be easy to fix for a CSS guru like you…
Do your videos have a variety of aspect ratios then?
coothead
I took videos with my iPhone and then used Lightroom to convert them to .mp4 files since that is supposedly more compatible with browsers. As far as I know I didn’t change the video size, but then video editing isn’t my forte.
To answer your question, yes, I have different orientations and probably different aspect ratios.
What I don’t understand is why if you helped me create a modal window using fixed positioning, then why are some videos spilling outside of the viewport?
I’m thinking this is an easy fix, but anything I have tried doesnt work.
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
you will have to give us everything necessary for us to replicate your problem(s).
coothead
I can post the code, but I don’t feel comfortable posting a video of someone I know.
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
No problem, just tell us the aspect ratio of the offending video(s).
coothead
How do I get the dimensions of the video?
Here are two options that I use…
- measure it with a rule.
- right click on the video file > Properties > Details …
Frame width and Frame height
coothead
I cannot find any way to get the video dimensions on my Mac.
Why do dimensions matter anyway? I just want the video height to not exceed the viewport size. (For the images, you’d just set height: 100%, right?)
I found a tape mesaure and it says 5 1/2" x 9 3/4"
I’m trying to get a code example to post, but because my website is getting more complicated, I have to take it apart and give you a working example.
Looks like there goes my plans for the weekend…
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
- For your future use…https://www.macupdate.com/app/mac/7197/free-ruler
- Post the code and I will test it with a 5 ½" x 9 ¾" video.
coothead
Attached is a stripped down sample from my website…
sp_video-on-modal.zip (598.9 KB)
Thanks.
Perhaps follow suggestions in this Topic for Plan B