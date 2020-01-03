Simple audio player for web page

@coothead,

Okay, I have spent all afternoon looking at your code, turning things on/off in Firefox Developer, and so on. (I also made tweaks to make the code easier for me to read and more efficient.)

I was able to change things so my _medium picture loads in the modal but you get the _raw file when you go to download it. (Added a 2000x2000 image to prove this works.)

See attached zip.

There are still a few problems that I hope we can fix…

1.) The modal window - is that really the right term for what you did?? - should adjust vertically to match the image size. For instance, right now my _medium.jpg files are 800px tall. And regardless, I want the modal window to adapt to whatever size the photo is!

2.) Why can’t I see the top hyperlink “Download RAW image…”??

Thanks!

sp_modal-window-test_coot_v3.zip (586.7 KB)