Simple audio player for web page

@coothead, your solution looks great but with one catch…
Why is it that when I click on the image in the modal window I don’t get a pop-up window asking me to download the file?
(I’m guessing it has to do with the modal window.)
I see you can right-click and do either a “Save link as…” or a “Save image as…” but the problem is that I want to allow people to download the original raw file which is NOT the image being displayed in your modal window.
Not sure how others would do this, but this is the approach I took…
I took holiday photos with my camera and they average 5-6MB in size.
When I first made my gallery using these, it choked the connection.
So I used Lightroom to reduce the 5-6MB originals to a thumbnail that is maybe 100KB and a medium-sized photo that is maybe 400-500KB.
When someone is on my current “photo-details.php” page, they see the medium version
And I added this code…
<span>Click photo to download RAW image...</span>
<a href="path/to/original/raw/file" download="raw-filename">
<img src="path/to/medium/photo" title="" alt="" />
</a>
So currently, when people click on the _medium photo in the photo-details.php page they get a system popup windows asking them to save the _raw photo.
Is there a way to do this using your modal approach??
In my current set up, when you click on the video in the photo-details.php page, it of course doesn’t download the video but plays the video instead. But if you right click on any videos you can “Save as” the original video.
P.S. Dumb question, but does a modal window have to be contained within the size of the viewport or can it extend downward beyond the viewport?
In my current set up, I set all _medium photos to a height of 800px and - at least on my laptop - they tend to extended beyond the bottom of my screen, but that is okay to me, since I want the photos to be large enough so people can see all of the details. I’m thinking that might be a down side of a modal window is that you are constrained to the viewport size which would be a real issue on a small screen like a notebook or smartphone.
Not trying to shoot down your idea, but just trying not to lose features I worked hard to get working!
When I went to that website, I saw these funky images that looked like either a reservoir from space or a nasty skin condition?!
Can that link be set to point to my _RAW image and not the _MEDIUM image? (When I clicked on the link it offered to save an 800x800 image, but hopefully I can change that to download say a 3000x3000 image, right?
Also, I see when you hover over the photo on modal that you get a hand? There isn’t some other way to make that be downloadable, huh? It just seems so much more intuitive…
Unfortuately, your design relies on the < a > element to target the < li > so you can turn the < li > into a fixed position image (pseudo modal I suppose) and that is the conflict.
I really like your design idea, but I don’t want to load a 5-6MB photo in the modal view as it could cause performance issues, yet I do want to allow people to download the raw image file since that is the one that looks the best.
I guess I could point the 1st < a > to the raw image and that wouldn’t cause a conflict with the download.
To be honest, I’m still trying to figure how your code works - it has lots of moving parts!!
Is there a way to simplify things and yet still get the outcome I want?
Okay, I have spent all afternoon looking at your code, turning things on/off in Firefox Developer, and so on. (I also made tweaks to make the code easier for me to read and more efficient.)
I was able to change things so my _medium picture loads in the modal but you get the _raw file when you go to download it. (Added a 2000x2000 image to prove this works.)
See attached zip.
There are still a few problems that I hope we can fix…
1.) The modal window - is that really the right term for what you did?? - should adjust vertically to match the image size. For instance, right now my _medium.jpg files are 800px tall. And regardless, I want the modal window to adapt to whatever size the photo is!
2.) Why can’t I see the top hyperlink “Download RAW image…”??
