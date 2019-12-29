Simple audio player for web page

coothead: coothead: Instead of codepen.com try a live version here… https://www.coothead.co.uk/modal-window-test/index.html <a class="download" href="/audio/Fever-Peggy-Lee-recorded-in-1958.mp3" download="/audio/Fever-Peggy-Lee-recorded-in-1958.mp3">Download audio </a> … in the modal window. Also note, though, that a right click on the audio or

video player gives one the option to download it.

@coothead, your solution looks great but with one catch…

Why is it that when I click on the image in the modal window I don’t get a pop-up window asking me to download the file?

(I’m guessing it has to do with the modal window.)

I see you can right-click and do either a “Save link as…” or a “Save image as…” but the problem is that I want to allow people to download the original raw file which is NOT the image being displayed in your modal window.

Not sure how others would do this, but this is the approach I took…

I took holiday photos with my camera and they average 5-6MB in size.

When I first made my gallery using these, it choked the connection.

So I used Lightroom to reduce the 5-6MB originals to a thumbnail that is maybe 100KB and a medium-sized photo that is maybe 400-500KB.

When someone is on my current “photo-details.php” page, they see the medium version

And I added this code…

<span>Click photo to download RAW image...</span> <a href="path/to/original/raw/file" download="raw-filename"> <img src="path/to/medium/photo" title="" alt="" /> </a>

So currently, when people click on the _medium photo in the photo-details.php page they get a system popup windows asking them to save the _raw photo.

Is there a way to do this using your modal approach??

In my current set up, when you click on the video in the photo-details.php page, it of course doesn’t download the video but plays the video instead. But if you right click on any videos you can “Save as” the original video.

P.S. Dumb question, but does a modal window have to be contained within the size of the viewport or can it extend downward beyond the viewport?

In my current set up, I set all _medium photos to a height of 800px and - at least on my laptop - they tend to extended beyond the bottom of my screen, but that is okay to me, since I want the photos to be large enough so people can see all of the details. I’m thinking that might be a down side of a modal window is that you are constrained to the viewport size which would be a real issue on a small screen like a notebook or smartphone.

Not trying to shoot down your idea, but just trying not to lose features I worked hard to get working!