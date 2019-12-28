Simple audio player for web page

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
there seems to be some misunderstanding about this…
<a href="https://www.example.com" target="blank">Keep Lisening</a>
…which, as I suggested, in another thread of yours,
would keep the audio playing.
That was just my test code not the finished article
for your intended gallery page and was meant to be
used like this…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Audio Player + Photo Gallery</title>
<style media="screen">
*{
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
html {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
*, *:before, *:after {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
body{
font-family: BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, 'Segoe UI', roboto, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
font-weight: normal;
font-size: 1em;
line-height: 1.4em;
color: #000; /* default */
background-color: #FFF; /* default */
}
h1, h2, h3, h4{
padding: 0.5em 0 0.5em 0;
font-weight: bold;
text-align: left;
}
h1{
font-size: 1.6em;
border-bottom: 2px solid;
border-color: inherit;
}
h1 > a{
color: inherit;
text-decoration: none;
}
p{
padding: 0 0 1em 0;
}
a{
color: #00F;
}
.themeDark{
color: #FFD700;
background-color: #000;
}
#containerMast_fixed{
position: fixed;
top: 0;
width: 100%;
padding: 0 2em;
background-color: inherit;
}
.containerBody{ /*changed to a class to minimize specifity*/
/*width: 100%; delete this, blocks are full width by default*/
max-width: 1200px; /*keep all content at a readable length*/
margin: auto;
padding: 4em .5em .5em .5em;
}
.flexBox{
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
justify-content: space-around;
margin: 1em auto;
}
h2.galleryTitle{
font-size: 1.3rem;
text-align: center;
}
ul.flexGallery{
display: flex;
/*flex-wrap: wrap;*/
/*flex-direction: row; */
flex-flow: row wrap; /*combined rules above to one rule*/
justify-content: center;
list-style: none;
}
/*li.flexGalleryItem*/
.flexGallery li{
margin: 20px;
}
/*li.flexGalleryItem img*/
.flexGallery img{
height: 180px;
border: 1px solid #999;
}
/* NOT SURE WHAT TO DO HERE...*/
.audioPlayer{
display: block;
width: 86%;
max-width: 20em;
margin-left: 1.5em;
background-color: #999;
}
</style>
</head>
<body class="themeDark">
<!-- Mast -->
<div id="containerMast_fixed">
<h1><a href="/">MySite</a></h1>
</div>
<!-- Main -->
<div class="containerBody">
<!-- Title -->
<h2 class="galleryTitle">Gallery Title</h2>
<!-- Audio Player -->
<audio class="audioPlayer" autoplay controls loop title="Song artist/title goes here...">
<source src="https://www.coothead.co.uk/audio/bell.mp3" type="audio/mpeg">
</audio>
<!-- Flex Container -->
<div class="flexBox">
<!-- Gallery -->
<ul class="flexGallery">
<li>
<a href="https://example.com" target="blank"><img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180" width="180" height="180" alt=""></a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://example.com" target="blank"><img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180" width="180" height="180" alt=""></a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://example.com" target="blank"><img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180" width="180" height="180" alt=""></a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://example.com" target="blank"><img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180" width="180" height="180" alt=""></a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://example.com" target="blank"><img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180" width="180" height="180" alt=""></a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://example.com" target="blank"><img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180" width="180" height="180" alt=""></a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://example.com" target="blank"><img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180" width="180" height="180" alt=""></a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://example.com" target="blank"><img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180" width="180" height="180" alt=""></a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://example.com" target="blank"><img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180" width="180" height="180" alt=""></a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://example.com" target="blank"><img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180" width="180" height="180" alt=""></a>
</li>
</ul><!-- End of .flexGallery -->
</div><!-- End of .flexBox -->
</div><!-- End of #containerBody -->
</body>
</html>
coothead