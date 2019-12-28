Simple audio player for web page

I appreciate your constructive comments in my code. Thanks for showing me subtle things to make my code more efficient - I hope I can get to where you are some day!!
True, but I’m not entirely sure I like the centering on a laptop/desktop as it distracts from the Gallery Title.
I am playing around with the following changes, but can’t seem to get them to work…
.audioControls{
width: 270px;
background-color: #999;
}
.audioControls a{
display: inline-block;
margin: 0 auto;
}
!<-- Audio Player -->
<div class="flexBox column">
<div class=audioControls">
<audio class="" autoplay controls loop title="Song artist/title goes here...">
<source src="../galleries/test.mp3" type="audio/mpeg">
</audio>
<a class="keepListening" href='#' alt=''>Keep listening...</a>
</div>
I am trying to create a shrink-wrap container around the < audio > element and my hyperlink, and I want the ability to left, center or right align the hyperlink in that parent container. I should also have the ability to vertically align the hyperlink in the parent container - would probably look best if it was vertically centered w.r.t. the player.
Then once I have that working, I can treat that .audioContainer as a single element in the flexBox you added and align that however I want!
Thanks for the tip!
Thanks!