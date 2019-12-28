Simple audio player for web page

@Ray.H,

I appreciate your constructive comments in my code. Thanks for showing me subtle things to make my code more efficient - I hope I can get to where you are some day!!

Originally I wanted the audio player right aligned to keep it out of the way, but now I'm not sure if it should be left or right aligned. Ultimately it will be centered on mobiles and it doesn't look bad centered on desktops.

True, but I’m not entirely sure I like the centering on a laptop/desktop as it distracts from the Gallery Title.

I am playing around with the following changes, but can’t seem to get them to work…

.audioControls{ width: 270px; background-color: #999; } .audioControls a{ display: inline-block; margin: 0 auto; }

!<-- Audio Player --> <div class="flexBox column"> <div class=audioControls"> <audio class="" autoplay controls loop title="Song artist/title goes here..."> <source src="../galleries/test.mp3" type="audio/mpeg"> </audio> <a class="keepListening" href='#' alt=''>Keep listening...</a> </div>

I am trying to create a shrink-wrap container around the < audio > element and my hyperlink, and I want the ability to left, center or right align the hyperlink in that parent container. I should also have the ability to vertically align the hyperlink in the parent container - would probably look best if it was vertically centered w.r.t. the player.

Then once I have that working, I can treat that .audioContainer as a single element in the flexBox you added and align that however I want!

You can loose all those classes on your gallery list items, no need to give them a class name that describes what they already are. They are list items in a parent ul named flexGallery. Just looking at the html tells you that right away.

Thanks for the tip!

I made several extra comments in your CSS as well as some changes.

Thanks!