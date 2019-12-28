Simple audio player for web page

1.) Originally I wanted the audio player right aligned to keep it out of the way, but now I’m not sure if it should be left or right aligned.
2.) I’m not sure how to make the “Keep listening…” text unobtrusive? It already feels like the audio player is on the border of being to large - I base this off the fact that I am on a 13" laptop and am trying to learn to “think mobile” in my decisions.
3.) Ideally this would work with mobile.
4.) Was struggling with the HTML/CSS. newbie stuff for you, but I have been away for a long time, plus I was never a guru with this stuff.
Ultimately it will be centered on mobiles and it doesn’t look bad centered on desktops.
It will need to drop below the player on mobiles and it balances out better that way on desktops.
You can loose all those classes on your gallery list items, no need to give them a class name that describes what they already are. They are list items in a parent ul named flexGallery. Just looking at the html tells you that right away.
I made several extra comments in your CSS as well as some changes.
I am trying to create a shrink-wrap container around the < audio > element and my hyperlink, and I want the ability to left, center or right align the hyperlink in that parent container. I should also have the ability to vertically align the hyperlink in the parent container - would probably look best if it was vertically centered w.r.t. the player.
Then once I have that working, I can treat that .audioContainer as a single element in the flexBox you added and align that however I want!
I like your idea, but am thinking it would be quicker to work with the traditional audio controls you first suggested. (When I have more time, I would like to do a deeper dive into your code and possibly learn some Javascript and about things that you take for granted like sprites!)
I also like the HTML player because the control is more traditional and intuitive and people will immediately understnad how to interact with it. To get you last example to have an acceptable UI required more time than I have right now.
(Your new “play” button looks much better as it matches my color scheme!)
Again, I like your Javascript example and want to come back to it, but if I don’t wrap up this photo website I will never get my business website done. (I have already spent like 150 hours on this photo site and for what?! No regrets as it got my head back into web development, but I need to wind things up by tomorrow.)
Just checked out your latest sample, and I really like that, but…
1.) Can I do that using HTML and CSS or does that require Javascript?
2.) How well supported is your modal solution? Does it work across OSs, browsers, and also is it mobile friendly?
3.) Will it work for video?
4.) How do I offer the ability to download a photo or video?
Here is what I currently have…
User lands on my website
User logs in on the home page
User is taken to a page showing different galleries
User clicks on a thumbnail
System loads the chosen gallery
System displays a grid of thumbnails which can be either a photo or a video
User clicks on a given thumbnail and a “details” page loads with either 1.) an enlarged version of the photo, or 2.) an enlarged frame which is a video
If the item is a photo, then the user can click on the enlarged photo and a pop-up appears allowing them to download an even large photo in a “raw” format.
If the item is a video, then clicking on it starts the video. And if they right click on the video then they can download the raw video.
While my website is only 4 pages, I have designed everything around a model of there being a thumbnail and a medium-sized photo (or video) and then the ability to get the original “raw” photo/video.
I love your modal idea and how it allows music to keep playing in the background, but is that going to make me have to trash everything else I did?
I’m open to new and better ways to do things, but I absolutely have to have this website finished this weekend because I go back to work next week and then I am out of time to share holiday photos and videos with people.
I want to make this site look sharp, but I have already spent too much time on it, and starting next week I have to get back to trying to wrap up my e-commerce site!!
@coothead, your solution looks great but with one catch…
Why is it that when I click on the image in the modal window I don’t get a pop-up window asking me to download the file?
(I’m guessing it has to do with the modal window.)
I see you can right-click and do either a “Save link as…” or a “Save image as…” but the problem is that I want to allow people to download the original raw file which is NOT the image being displayed in your modal window.
Not sure how others would do this, but this is the approach I took…
I took holiday photos with my camera and they average 5-6MB in size.
When I first made my gallery using these, it choked the connection.
So I used Lightroom to reduce the 5-6MB originals to a thumbnail that is maybe 100KB and a medium-sized photo that is maybe 400-500KB.
When someone is on my current “photo-details.php” page, they see the medium version
And I added this code…
<span>Click photo to download RAW image...</span>
<a href="path/to/original/raw/file" download="raw-filename">
<img src="path/to/medium/photo" title="" alt="" />
</a>
So currently, when people click on the _medium photo in the photo-details.php page they get a system popup windows asking them to save the _raw photo.
Is there a way to do this using your modal approach??
In my current set up, when you click on the video in the photo-details.php page, it of course doesn’t download the video but plays the video instead. But if you right click on any videos you can “Save as” the original video.
P.S. Dumb question, but does a modal window have to be contained within the size of the viewport or can it extend downward beyond the viewport?
In my current set up, I set all _medium photos to a height of 800px and - at least on my laptop - they tend to extended beyond the bottom of my screen, but that is okay to me, since I want the photos to be large enough so people can see all of the details. I’m thinking that might be a down side of a modal window is that you are constrained to the viewport size which would be a real issue on a small screen like a notebook or smartphone.
Not trying to shoot down your idea, but just trying not to lose features I worked hard to get working!