Simple audio player for web page

If you were only dealing with a single flex item and you wanted it to the right then flex-end would work in that case. Providing you are in the default mode of row, if you were in row-reverse then the left side would be the flex-end.

If there are more flex items then they all would justify to the right (flex-end). In a situation where there are multiple flex items and you want one of them pushed to the right you need to target that item and push it right with margin-left:auto;

See Using auto margins for main axis alignment for more info.

We don’t have a justify-items or justify-self property available to us on the main axis as our items are treated as a group on that axis. However it is possible to do some individual alignment in order to separate an item or a group of items from others by using auto margins along with flexbox.

Here is a test case using both methods I mentioned.