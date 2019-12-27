Simple audio player for web page

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
as I said in post #6…
The example in post #11 is just an amendment
of that script.
coothead
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
as I said in post #6…
The example in post #11 is just an amendment
of that script.
coothead
Which one was that? (Would be nice if SitePoint would add post #'s to their website!!)
Is there a way to offer my users several songs using one HTML audio player?
And if I used Javascript, how would I do that? I went to your earlier link but don’t see any code nor do I know how to implement Javascript.
Of course that is why I prefer HTML/CSS.
So how would I use your Javascript script? Can I just paste it into my website - assuming you’d be willing to share?
As far as HTML/CSS go, I guess I am limited to one song per player?
While people are viewing the photo gallery, I thought it might be nice to offer 3-4 different songs that people could choose from. of course I could just edit them all together into one track.
I give all the results of my little musings away.
playlist.zip (7.7 KB)
coothead
Because there is no such value for the justify-content property.
There is however a
flex-end value.
If you were only dealing with a single flex item and you wanted it to the right then
flex-end would work in that case. Providing you are in the default mode of row, if you were in row-reverse then the left side would be the flex-end.
If there are more flex items then they all would justify to the right (flex-end). In a situation where there are multiple flex items and you want one of them pushed to the right you need to target that item and push it right with
margin-left:auto;
See Using auto margins for main axis alignment for more info.
We don’t have a
justify-itemsor
justify-selfproperty available to us on the main axis as our items are treated as a group on that axis. However it is possible to do some individual alignment in order to separate an item or a group of items from others by using auto margins along with flexbox.
Here is a test case using both methods I mentioned.
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Flexbox Menu - Align Last Item to Right</title>
<style>
.menu {
margin:0;
padding:10px;
list-style:none;
display:flex;
justify-content:center;
background:#f9f9f9;
}
.menu li {margin:0 10px;}
.menu li:first-child {margin-left:auto}
.menu li:last-child {margin-left:auto}
/*testing with single flex item*/
.flexrow {
display:flex;
justify-content:flex-end;
margin-top:100px;
border:1px solid;
}
.flexrow div {
width:100px;
background:red;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<nav>
<ul class="menu">
<li><a href="#">Home</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Products</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Contact</a></li>
<li><a href="#">About</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Shopping Cart</a></li>
</ul>
</nav>
<div class="flexrow">
<div>single flex item</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Oops!
That probably explains why my code wasn’t working!
Thanks @Ray.H Code samples always help!
When I start learning HTML5 and CSS3 in 2020, I hope to study up more on Flexbox and using it more, although your margin-left: auto is something simple that I never considered!
Is there a way to make it so if you hover over the player you get pop-up info like the Title tag with images?
To whom is that question addressed?
coothead
Since you spoke first, how about you?
Well, if that is the case, then you must know
by now what I am going to say to you.
Please give more details and the code that
you are at present using.
This will enable me and or others to look at
your problem(s) in more detail.
coothead
The title attribute is a global attribute, that means…
Global attributes are attributes common to all HTML elements; they can be used on all elements, though they may have no effect on some elements.
I applied your code but with a different source…
<audio controls>
<source src="https://www.coothead.co.uk/audio/You-Cant-Always-Get-What-You-Want.mp3" type="audio/mpeg">
</audio>
I am asking if there is a way to make it so if you hover over the player it would display a popup with text, e.g. the song title.
When I want that with a photo I use title=“some text here” in the < img > element.
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
so are you referring to this…
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/RwNgGBO
…or to this…
https://www.coothead.co.uk/playlist/index.html
coothead
Answer was given in post #24
You can use the title attribute on the audio tag
<audio controls title="You Can't Always Get What You Want">
<source src="https://www.coothead.co.uk/audio/You-Cant-Always-Get-What-You-Want.mp3" type="audio/mpeg">
</audio>
I could use some help both figuring out how to lay out the audio player control in my photo gallery, and then also how to style it with HTML/CSS!!
Here is some code to work with…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Audio Player + Photo Gallery</title>
<style>
*{
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body{
font-family: BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, 'Segoe UI', roboto, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
font-weight: normal;
font-size: 1em;
line-height: 1.4em;
color: #000; /* default */
background-color: #FFF; /* default */
}
h1, h2, h3, h4{
padding: 0.5em 0 0.5em 0;
font-weight: bold;
text-align: left;
}
h1{
font-size: 1.6em;
border-bottom: 2px solid;
border-color: inherit;
}
h1 > a{
color: inherit;
text-decoration: none;
}
p{
padding: 0 0 1em 0;
}
a{
color: #00F;
}
.themeDark{
color: #FFD700;
background-color: #000;
}
#containerMast_fixed{
position: fixed;
top: 0;
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
padding: 0 2em 1em 2em;
background-color: inherit;
}
#containerBody{
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
padding: 5.5em 2em 2em 2em;
}
.flexBox{
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
justify-content: space-around;
margin: 0 auto;
}
h2.galleryTitle{
padding: 0;
font-size: 1.3rem;
text-align: center;
}
ul.flexGallery{
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
flex-direction: row;
justify-content: flex-start;
list-style: none;
}
li.flexGalleryItem{
/* width: 200px; /**/
margin: 20px 40px 10px 0;
}
li.flexGalleryItem img{
height: 180px;
/* width: 200px; /**/
border: 1px solid #999;
/* box-shadow: 5px 5px 15px 0 #AAA; /**/
}
/* NOT SURE WHAT TO DO HERE... */
.audioPlayer{
display: inline-block;
margin-left: auto;
/*
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
flex-direction: row;
justify-content: center;
/**/
}
.keepListening{
display: inline-block;
margin: 0 0 1rem 0;
padding: 0 0 1rem 0.5rem;
}
</style>
</head>
<body class="themeDark">
<!-- Mast -->
<div id="containerMast_fixed">
<h1><a href="/">MySite</a></h1>
</div>
<!-- Body -->
<div id="containerBody">
<!-- Title -->
<h2 class="galleryTitle">Gallery Title</h2>
<!-- Audio Player -->
<audio class='audioPlayer' autoplay controls loop title='Song artist/title goes here...'>
<source src='../galleries/test.mp3' type='audio/mpeg'>
</audio>
<a href='' alt=''>Keep listening...</a>
<!-- Flex Container -->
<div class="flexBox">
<!-- Gallery -->
<ul class="flexGallery">
<li class='flexGalleryItem'>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
<li class='flexGalleryItem'>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
<li class='flexGalleryItem'>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
<li class='flexGalleryItem'>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
<li class='flexGalleryItem'>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
<li class='flexGalleryItem'>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
<li class='flexGalleryItem'>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
<li class='flexGalleryItem'>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
<li class='flexGalleryItem'>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
<li class='flexGalleryItem'>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
</ul><!-- End of .flexGallery -->
</div><!-- End of .flexBox -->
</div><!-- End of #containerBody -->
</body>
</html>
1.) Originally I wanted the audio player right aligned to keep it out of the way, but now I’m not sure if it should be left or right aligned.
2.) I’m not sure how to make the “Keep listening…” text unobtrusive? It already feels like the audio player is on the border of being to large - I base this off the fact that I am on a 13" laptop and am trying to learn to “think mobile” in my decisions.
3.) Ideally this would work with mobile.
4.) Was struggling with the HTML/CSS. newbie stuff for you, but I have been away for a long time, plus I was never a guru with this stuff.
Ultimately it will be centered on mobiles and it doesn’t look bad centered on desktops.
It will need to drop below the player on mobiles and it balances out better that way on desktops.
You can loose all those classes on your gallery list items, no need to give them a class name that describes what they already are. They are list items in a parent ul named flexGallery. Just looking at the html tells you that right away.
I made several extra comments in your CSS as well as some changes.
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Audio Player + Photo Gallery</title>
<style>
*{
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
html {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
*, *:before, *:after {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
body{
font-family: BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, 'Segoe UI', roboto, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
font-weight: normal;
font-size: 1em;
line-height: 1.4em;
color: #000; /* default */
background-color: #FFF; /* default */
}
h1, h2, h3, h4{
padding: 0.5em 0 0.5em 0;
font-weight: bold;
text-align: left;
}
h1{
font-size: 1.6em;
border-bottom: 2px solid;
border-color: inherit;
}
h1 > a{
color: inherit;
text-decoration: none;
}
p{
padding: 0 0 1em 0;
}
a{
color: #00F;
}
.themeDark{
color: #FFD700;
background-color: #000;
}
#containerMast_fixed{
position: fixed;
top: 0;
width: 100%;
padding: 0 2em;
background-color: inherit;
}
.containerBody{ /*changed to a class to minimize specifity*/
/*width: 100%; delete this, blocks are full width by default*/
max-width: 1200px; /*keep all content at a readable length*/
margin: auto;
padding: 4em .5em .5em .5em;
}
.flexBox{
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
justify-content: space-around;
margin: 1em auto;
}
.column {
flex-direction:column;
}
h2.galleryTitle{
font-size: 1.3rem;
text-align: center;
}
ul.flexGallery{
display: flex;
/*flex-wrap: wrap;*/
/*flex-direction: row; */
flex-flow: row wrap; /*combined rules above to one rule*/
justify-content: center;
list-style: none;
}
/*li.flexGalleryItem*/
.flexGallery li{
margin: 20px;
}
/*li.flexGalleryItem img*/
.flexGallery img{
height: 180px;
border: 1px solid #999;
}
/* NOT SURE WHAT TO DO HERE...*/
.audioPlayer{
display: block;
margin:0 auto;
}
.keepListening{
margin:0 auto;
}
</style>
</head>
<body class="themeDark">
<!-- Mast -->
<div id="containerMast_fixed">
<h1><a href="/">MySite</a></h1>
</div>
<!-- Main -->
<div class="containerBody">
<!-- Title -->
<h2 class="galleryTitle">Gallery Title</h2>
<!-- Audio Player -->
<div class="flexBox column">
<audio class='audioPlayer' autoplay controls loop title='Song artist/title goes here...'>
<source src='../galleries/test.mp3' type='audio/mpeg'>
</audio>
<a class="keepListening" href='#' alt=''>Keep listening...</a>
</div><!-- End of .flexBox -->
<!-- Flex Container -->
<div class="flexBox">
<!-- Gallery -->
<ul class="flexGallery">
<li>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
<li>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
<li>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
<li>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
<li>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
<li>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
<li>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
<li>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
<li>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
<li>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/180">
</li>
</ul><!-- End of .flexGallery -->
</div><!-- End of .flexBox -->
</div><!-- End of #containerBody -->
</body>
</html>
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
I appears that you no longer want a selection of mp3’s for your visitors.
Is that because you are unable to install the javascript etc or just a
change of direction?
Would this example…
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/gObRJJg
… be of any use to your project?
coothead
I appreciate your constructive comments in my code. Thanks for showing me subtle things to make my code more efficient - I hope I can get to where you are some day!!
True, but I’m not entirely sure I like the centering on a laptop/desktop as it distracts from the Gallery Title.
I am playing around with the following changes, but can’t seem to get them to work…
.audioControls{
width: 270px;
background-color: #999;
}
.audioControls a{
display: inline-block;
margin: 0 auto;
}
!<-- Audio Player -->
<div class="flexBox column">
<div class=audioControls">
<audio class="" autoplay controls loop title="Song artist/title goes here...">
<source src="../galleries/test.mp3" type="audio/mpeg">
</audio>
<a class="keepListening" href='#' alt=''>Keep listening...</a>
</div>
I am trying to create a shrink-wrap container around the < audio > element and my hyperlink, and I want the ability to left, center or right align the hyperlink in that parent container. I should also have the ability to vertically align the hyperlink in the parent container - would probably look best if it was vertically centered w.r.t. the player.
Then once I have that working, I can treat that .audioContainer as a single element in the flexBox you added and align that however I want!
Thanks for the tip!
Thanks!
I like your idea, but am thinking it would be quicker to work with the traditional audio controls you first suggested. (When I have more time, I would like to do a deeper dive into your code and possibly learn some Javascript and about things that you take for granted like sprites!)
I also like the HTML player because the control is more traditional and intuitive and people will immediately understnad how to interact with it. To get you last example to have an acceptable UI required more time than I have right now.
(Your new “play” button looks much better as it matches my color scheme!)
Again, I like your Javascript example and want to come back to it, but if I don’t wrap up this photo website I will never get my business website done. (I have already spent like 150 hours on this photo site and for what?! No regrets as it got my head back into web development, but I need to wind things up by tomorrow.)