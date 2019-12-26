Simple audio player for web page

@coothead and @Paul_Wilkins,

What design do you think would make the most sense for what I’m trying to do?

So I have a couple of photo galleries by topic (e.g. X-Mas, Diwali, etc)

When someone goes to a given photo gallery, I thought it might be neat to have the ability to play music as they view photos. I guess I was thinking of having the player at the top of the page so it is easily seen and can be turned on.

If you were a visitor to my site, what would your preferences be? Or do you have any design ideas to make this add-on fun and useful and not annoying?!