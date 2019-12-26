Simple audio player for web page

Hello. I am new to this forum, and do not know Javascript.

But I have something simple that I’m trying to do, and am hoping you all can help me out.

I am building a simple website to display photos from our holiday party, and as an extra, I thought it might be cool to have background music playing in the background.

I know how to edit music and create MP3 files, but I’m not sure how to make music play on a web page.

And I want to respect people and not just have the music start playing automatically.

As mentioned, I do not know Javascript, and to be honest, I was hoping there were just a few lines of code that I could copy & paste into my website to do what I want.

Specifically, I was hoping to have a simple player where a user could click a “Play” button to turn on the background music or a “Stop” button to turn it off. That way those thatw ant music can have it, but by default i won’t be pestering people.

How would I do this?

Thanks!